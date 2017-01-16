Dozens stranded as floods hit Budiriro

Helen Kadirire  •  16 January 2017 4:47PM  •  2 comments

HARARE - Dozens of people were left stranded on Friday after flash floods flooded their homes in Harare’s Budiriro suburb.

The homes which were built on a wetland adjacent to a river in Budiriro 5 have not been spared by the incessant rains that have also flooded other high density areas as well as low lying areas in the country.

In Mbare, residents lost property worth thousands of dollars after flood waters swept into homes during the festive period.

Harare City Council (HCC) spokesperson Michael Chideme told the Daily News that the city will be investigating how affected families were allocated residential stands a few metres from the river.

“The stands were allocated to a housing cooperative named Common Vision several years back.

“Investigations will ascertain the authenticity of the layout plan and whether the affected stands are within the approved plan,” he said.

Chideme said people should only start building after they have been given occupation certificates by council.

Local Government minister Saviour Kasukuwere has since demanded that the Gulf Sunshine Bazaar along Simon Mazorodze be demolished as it is also causing floods in Mbare and was built without following proper construction procedures.

Mbare residents are demanding from HCC $57 000 in damages for the property they lost in the floods.

According to the Meteorological Services Department more rains will be experienced throughout the country.

Senior forecaster Tich Zinyemba said rains will be heavy, however, for all Matabeleland provinces rains will subdue.

“Heavy rain and thunderstorms which may be violent in places are expected in Manicaland province, all Mashonaland provinces, Masvingo province and some parts of the Midlands province,” Zinyemba said.

Comments (2)

That picture is never budiriro & have already seen it in another article

Chibaba - 16 January 2017

no more suffering this the time to rise up to get a special power and change your life get this magic ring call +27733587735

Aladdin - 17 January 2017

Post a comment

Readers are kindly requested to refrain from using abusive, vulgar, racist, tribalistic, sexist, discriminatory and hurtful language when posting their comments on the Daily News website.
Those who transgress this civilised etiquette will be barred from contributing to our online discussions.
- Editor

Your email address will not be shared.
 
Enter the three characters from the image on the right. This helps prevent automated 'bots' from submitting spam to the site. This field is NOT case-sensitive. If the characters are a bit hard to see, try refreshing the code by clicking the image.

Popular this week

Download our mobile app

Popular this week

© 2017 Associated Newspapers of Zimbabwe (Pvt) Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Made in Zimbabwe
Design & development by C2 Media C2 Media Zweely