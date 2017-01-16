Dozens stranded as floods hit Budiriro

Share this article:

HARARE - Dozens of people were left stranded on Friday after flash floods flooded their homes in Harare’s Budiriro suburb.

The homes which were built on a wetland adjacent to a river in Budiriro 5 have not been spared by the incessant rains that have also flooded other high density areas as well as low lying areas in the country.

In Mbare, residents lost property worth thousands of dollars after flood waters swept into homes during the festive period.

Harare City Council (HCC) spokesperson Michael Chideme told the Daily News that the city will be investigating how affected families were allocated residential stands a few metres from the river.

“The stands were allocated to a housing cooperative named Common Vision several years back.

“Investigations will ascertain the authenticity of the layout plan and whether the affected stands are within the approved plan,” he said.

Chideme said people should only start building after they have been given occupation certificates by council.

Local Government minister Saviour Kasukuwere has since demanded that the Gulf Sunshine Bazaar along Simon Mazorodze be demolished as it is also causing floods in Mbare and was built without following proper construction procedures.

Mbare residents are demanding from HCC $57 000 in damages for the property they lost in the floods.

According to the Meteorological Services Department more rains will be experienced throughout the country.

Senior forecaster Tich Zinyemba said rains will be heavy, however, for all Matabeleland provinces rains will subdue.

“Heavy rain and thunderstorms which may be violent in places are expected in Manicaland province, all Mashonaland provinces, Masvingo province and some parts of the Midlands province,” Zinyemba said.