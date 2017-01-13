ZC repeating costly mistakes

Share this article:

HARARE - Yet again players and cricket fans have been frustrated by events happening off the field rather than on the field of play.

Welcome rains would have curtailed play had the domestic season got underway, but even if the weather had been fair; Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) and the players once again find massive storm clouds looming with the real threat of a downpour, but of a very different and unpleasant kind.

Once again ZC have been unable to fulfil promises made to the players, and it is now becoming clear that they are shooting blanks in the dark in a vain attempt to try and keep the players interested.

When the game between the Matabeleland Tuskers and Mid west Rhinos ended prematurely due to the players refusing to continue due to outstanding payment last December, ZC hastily sent out emails and tweeted that there was a "misunderstanding" between themselves and the players and that the players would be paid in due course.

This statement was made in the middle of December, and we are now pretty much into the middle of January, and up to now, nothing has happened.

So why do ZC continue to blatantly lie to the players? Wouldn't it be better to come clean and simply tell the players that there is no money?

Of course, should they choose to come clean, there would be a mass exodus of players at all levels which would almost certainly cripple the sport for life.

But, what the powers that be at ZC need to realise is that the players will stand for only so much lies and deceit before either moving on and playing any form of cricket in a more trusting environment, and they would only have themselves to blame.

This is not the first time that ZC have pulled the wool over the players eyes with false promises and by all accounts it won't be the last which simply suggests that a much needed change in the marketing and accounts department is necessary.