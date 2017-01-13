Warriors arrive in Gabon

Share this article:

HARARE - The Warriors arrived in Gabon yesterday ahead of the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) finals which kicks-off in the West African country tomorrow.

The Warriors are returning to the Afcon tournament since their last participation in 2006.

Kalisto Pasuwa’s charges connected from Yaounde, Cameroon where they rounded off their preparations with a 1-1 draw against the Indomitable Lions in an international friendly match on Tuesday.

Orlando Pirates striker Tendai Ndoro scored for Warriors while Cameroon skipper Benjamin Moukandjo equalised for the home side from the penalty spot. Both goals came in the first half.

The Warriors are in a tough Group B alongside continental powerhouses Algeria, Senegal and Tunisia with the matches being staged at the Stade de Franceville in Franceville, Gabon.

Zimbabwe will begin their campaign with a clash against the Desert Foxes on Sunday in a match that is likely to give a clear indication on how Pasuwa’s charges will fare against some of the best talent on the continent.

Zimbabwe’s second match will be against Senegal, who are coming into the tournament as the best ranked team on the continent, on January 19 at the same venue while the final group tie against Tunisia takes place at Stade d’Angondje in Libraville on January 23.

The Warriors will have to quickly forget the disturbances that characterised their preparations which saw them delaying their departure for Cameroon after a deadlock between the players and the Zimbabwe Football Association over match fees, winning bonuses and camping allowances.

Meanwhile, in the Fifa Coca Cola rankings released yesterday, Zimbabwe dropped one place to 103rd in the world.

Warriors Squad:

Goalkeepers: Donovan Bernard (How Mine), Tatenda Mkuruva(Dynamos), Takabva Mawaya (ZPC Kariba)

Defenders: Costa Nhamoinesu (Sparta Prague), Lawrence Mhlanga (Chicken Inn) Elisha Muroiwa (Dynamos), Teenage Hadebe (Chicken Inn), Onismor Bhasera (SuperSport United), Bruce Kangwa (Azam FC), Oscar Machapa (AS Vita Club), Hardlife Zvirekwi (CAPS United)

Midfielders: Danny Phiri, Kudakwashe Mahachi (Golden Arrows), Willard Katsande (Kaizer Chiefs), Marvelous Nakamba (Vitesse Arnhem), Khama Billiat (Mamelodi Sundowns)

Strikers: Knowledge Musona (KV Oostende), Tendai Ndoro (Orlando Pirates), Tinotenda Kadewere (Djurgardens IF), Nyasha Mushekwi (Dalian Yifang), Evans Rusike (Maritzburg United), Matthew Rusike (Club Sportif Sfaxien), Cuthbert Malajila (Bidvest Wits)