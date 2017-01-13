PSL remains defiant

Share this article:

HARARE - Its seems the rift between the Zimbabwe Football Association (Zifa) and the Premier Soccer League (PSL) over relegation is far from over with the latter insisting that they will only act on instructions from the Court of Arbitration for Sport (Cas).

The Zifa assembly recently met in the capital and insisted that four teams would be relegated while two being promoted a decision that has seen disgruntled PSL bosses refer the matter to Cas.

But yesterday through their lawyers, the PSL said they will stand by their decision to wait for the Cas ruling and will not recognize Zifa’s ruling to promote four teams into the top flight this coming season.

“Our client’s position on this matter is that the dispute is still pending before Cas and any purported resolution on the matter is null and void,” read a letter by PSL lawyer Wellington Magaya.

“Our clients have no intention of withdrawing the matter. As you are aware the resolution to refer this dispute to Cas was made by a special congress of the Premier Soccer League hold on the 19th of November 2016 and that resolution remains extant.”

Cas has already acknowledged receiving the 16 clubs’ application but Zifa have made it clear they will not prescribe to any recommendations the Switzerland-based court will make.

The league’s argument is that it will be hard to fixture matches which are likely to spill over into December when the rainy season has already started.

However, after last Saturday’s extra-ordinary general meeting, Zifa maintained the stance that they will promote four teams and relegate two from the top flight league.

“Zifa assembly members...agreed that two teams will be relegated from the PSL for the season which ended in November 2016 while four teams will be promoted from the regional leagues to play in the 2017 PSL season,” Zifa said in a statement.

“The congress also agreed that there shall be an amendment to article 21 of the Zifa constitution which deals with the number of delegates who constitute the Zifa assembly since the resolution made at the meeting automatically increases the number of delegates from 62 to 64.

“With the PSL relegating two teams and four regional champions being promoted, the top-flight league will have 18 teams for the 2017 season.”

Delta Beverages, the league’s main sponsors, are also concerned with the squabbles and are yet to sign a new deal after the current agreement ran out at the end of last season.