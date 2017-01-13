Nust student in $12K insurance fraud

Share this article:

HARARE - A Part Four National University of Science and Technology (Nust) student allegedly attempted to scam an insurance company of $12 628.

Tinashe Chirandu appeared before Harare magistrate Rumbidzai Mugwagwa yesterday.

He was remanded out of custody on $50 bail along with stringent bail conditions.

It is the State’s case that Chirandu committed the crime during his time as an attaché at Clarion Insurance.

Allegations are that sometime in July 2015, Trinity Katsidzira imported a Nissan Caravan from Japan and he subsequently registered it with the Central Vehicle Registry.

After the registration Katsidzira, in connivance with Gerald Chikate, allegedly manufactured a fake Clarion Insurance passenger cover to enable the vehicle to drive on Zimbabwean roads.

The forged cover note was successfully used for half a year, deceiving police and Zinara before a fatal a road accident.

The accident is said to have occurred on January 25, 2016, with Katsidzira’s Nissan Caravan ploughing into a Mutsvanzva bus along Seke Road, in an accident that killed three passengers.

Katsidzira is then said to have submitted the fake insurance document to the police, as per requirement.

To facilitate an insurance claim from the complainant, Katsidzira and Chikate acquired a genuine Clarion insurance passenger cover note on January 28, 2016.

The Nust student later came into the picture on February 22, 2016, when he connived with Katsidzira and Chikate before lodging an insurance claim of $12 268 with the complainant, Clarion Insurance, where he was an intern.

To facilitate the claim, Chirandu raised the claim computation sheet as if the accident occurred on February 22 instead of January 25, 2016, so as to fall under the genuine passenger insurance cover which was opened soon after the accident on January 28.

Clarion Insurance discovered the offence and lodged a police report, leading to the arrest of the accused persons.

As a result of the accused’s action, the complainant suffered a potential prejudice of $12 628.