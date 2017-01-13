Chivaviro to launch new video

Share this article:

HARARE - Award-winning artiste Togarepi Chivaviro will launch a video of his latest song, Maranatha, on YouTube and Facebook on Monday next week.

On Maranatha, Chivaviro featured several artistes who include Mathias Mhere, Blessing Shumba, Agatha Murudzwa, Leonard Zhakata, Olinda Marowa, Josh Kays and his wife Juliet Chivaviro, as well as South African artistes Muzi, Putuma and Zandie.

“We could have launched the video earlier, but we wanted to give the song Mhepo Inoperekedza enough time on the market,” Chivaviro told the Daily News.

Chivaviro’s latest song was produced by Blessing Masanga who was also behind the hit Ebenezer which scooped several awards in Zimbabwe and South Africa.

In addition to the singles Maranatha and Mhepo Inoperekedza, Chivaviro has produced several albums which include Peace, Hope and Love (1999), Power (2000), Best of Rev TT Chivaviro (2006), The Return (2009), Ishe Taungana (2013) and his 10th studio album Ebenezer (Tiri Munyasha).