Chivaviro to launch new video

ENTERTAINMENT WRITER  •  13 January 2017 2:09PM  •  0 comments

HARARE - Award-winning artiste Togarepi Chivaviro will launch a video of his latest song, Maranatha, on YouTube and Facebook on Monday next week.

On Maranatha, Chivaviro featured several artistes who include Mathias Mhere, Blessing Shumba, Agatha Murudzwa, Leonard Zhakata, Olinda Marowa, Josh Kays and his wife Juliet Chivaviro, as well as South African artistes Muzi, Putuma and Zandie.

“We could have launched the video earlier, but we wanted to give the song Mhepo Inoperekedza enough time on the market,” Chivaviro told the Daily News.

Chivaviro’s latest song was produced by Blessing Masanga who was also behind the hit Ebenezer which scooped several awards in Zimbabwe and South Africa.

In addition to the singles Maranatha and Mhepo Inoperekedza, Chivaviro has produced several albums which include Peace, Hope and Love (1999), Power (2000), Best of Rev TT Chivaviro (2006),  The Return (2009), Ishe Taungana (2013) and his 10th studio album  Ebenezer (Tiri Munyasha).

Post a comment

Readers are kindly requested to refrain from using abusive, vulgar, racist, tribalistic, sexist, discriminatory and hurtful language when posting their comments on the Daily News website.
Those who transgress this civilised etiquette will be barred from contributing to our online discussions.
- Editor

Your email address will not be shared.
 
Enter the three characters from the image on the right. This helps prevent automated 'bots' from submitting spam to the site. This field is NOT case-sensitive. If the characters are a bit hard to see, try refreshing the code by clicking the image.

Popular this week

Download our mobile app

Popular this week

© 2017 Associated Newspapers of Zimbabwe (Pvt) Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Made in Zimbabwe
Design & development by C2 Media C2 Media Zweely