Wiz kid launches study website

Share this article:

HARARE - A Chibi High School Lower Six Arts student has launched a website targeted at assisting other pupils with study material as well as provide a live chat platform that allows them to interact and share ideas.

Collins Jimue — who single-handedly developed the website, studyandrevision.co.zw, from scratch — said he created the portal out of passion and drive to motivate students to study as well as share notes.

The 17-year-old, whose initiative comes as e-learning is becoming popular in most Zimbabwean schools, said through a tutor’s guidance, he will upload notes for different subjects on the website.

“…this would especially help examination classes. The chat platform will enable students to ask questions on a specific subject area that is difficult for them and someone can answer,” Jimue said during an interview with the Daily News.

“Think about when you are studying alone at home and you are stuck on a question; you could turn to the website and get a solution,” he said, adding that “I don’t intend to get anything from it…this (website) was created by a student who understands student problems”.

Jimue said he had initially been drawn to software creation but set it aside and went on to improve his programming skills online.

“My elder brother is the one who taught me programming and I enhanced my skills during my Form Four holidays,” he said.

I also enrolled for some online Computer Science lessons so that I could gain more skills,” he said.

“Last year, I designed a social network platform called ‘Jimuechat.gw.lt’ but I did not have enough time to market it and also needed to partner with some people to get it out there.”

Jimue draws inspiration from people such as the famous Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg.

Zuckerberg and colleagues launched Facebook from Harvard University’s dormitory rooms and went on to introduce the platform to other campuses.

According to the study and revision website, the e-learning platform will bring life to studying.

“It is the biggest e-learning academy where Ordinary Level and Advanced Level learning is made easy and brought to life through online discussions and free live chat interaction among pupils and teachers using the best understandable and fully-illustrated notes,” information on the site read.

“Our mission is to provide enough resources for every subject studied in this world as educating is our key. Pupils who use this site for studying receive many benefits.”