Mugabe's dairy gets duty-free import quota

Farayi Machamire  •  9 January 2017 3:57PM  •  4 comments

HARARE - President Robert Mugabe’s dairy business — Alpha Omega Dairy (Private) Limited — is among 20 companies that have been granted approval to import milk powder duty-free.

The provision was gazetted on Friday under Statutory Instrument 159 of 2016.

The Government Gazette stated that Finance minister Patrick Chinamasa had suspended duty for various powdered milk importers with effect from January 1, 2017.

The suspension will run until December 31 this year.

Under the provision, the Mugabes’ multi-million-dollar business located in Mazowe central will be allowed to import a maximum of 50 000 kilogrammes (kg) of full cream milk powder per annum and a maximum of

100 000kg skimmed milk powder.

The dairy — one of the biggest in the sub-Saharan region — manufactures milk, ice-cream, yoghurt, chocolate, fruit juices and sour milk.

Dendairy Private Limited and Dairibord Zimbabwe have the highest duty-free import margin.

The pair has been granted a ring-fenced quantity of 1,2 million kg full cream milk powder per annum.

Respectively, they have been granted

440 000kg skimmed milk powder per annum and 1 250 million.

Cairns Foods and Innscor Bakers occupy the lowest rung of companies granted the least kgs per annum.

The pair has been granted 25 000kg and 10 000kg per annum respectively for skimmed milk powder.

In the meantime, sanitary wear manufacturers as well as producers of food, soap and cosmetics are now eligible for rebate following provisions gazetted under Statutory Instrument 161 and 155 of 2016.

They will, however, have to first be registered manufacturers of the said goods in order to enjoy the rebate.

The eligible goods for rebate include hotmelt glue, absorbent polymer, self-adhesive tape, pulp, spandex filament, tissues material and non-woven fabric of man-made filaments.

“It is hereby notified that the minister of Finance has in terms of section 235, as read with section 120, of the Customs and Excise Act, made the following regulations.…subject to these regulations, a rebate of duty shall be granted on goods referred to in the Second Schedule, imported or taken out of bond by a manufacturer for use in the manufacturing of sanitary wear,” the Government Gazette read.

“Any person who wishes to claim a rebate of duty in terms of these regulations shall apply to the proper officer in form SWMR 1 for registration as a manufacture.”

“When the applicant has complied with the requirements of this section, the Commissioner shall register the applicant.

“The fee of registration as a manufacturer shall be the prescribed amount.”

Manufacturers have also been ordered to keep stock-books showing full particulars of all receipts and goods entered so that the rebated goods can be accounted for.

“If the manufacture fails to keep the stock-book in the manner approved…any rebated goods received by the manufacture during the period when the stock-book was not so kept shall be deemed to have used for a purpose other than that for which the rebate was granted,” read the Government Gazette.

Comments (4)

And Zanu apologists think this is ok? Zimbabwe is screwed with leaders and voters like that. Conflict of interest galore.

Galore - 9 January 2017

when you see a government or leaders make laws, or exemptions that are so obviously meant to protect, enrich or enable an individual or individual entities, you know that impunity and autocracy is well cemented and that certain pple are the law unto themselves. Nhamo yedu mu Zimbo... we deserve these fools!

gudo - 9 January 2017

Politics and good economics must be mutually exclusive.

Young Zimbo - 9 January 2017

what about fertiliser companies like sable chemical ind

dude - 9 January 2017

