Anti-Mphoko protester sues State

Share this article:

MUTARE - An activist — Lynette Mudehwe — who was arrested during a protest against Vice President Phelekezela Mphoko’s lengthy stay in a luxury hotel is suing the State for $17 000.

Mudehwe and several other protesters demanded that Mphoko vacates the upmarket hotel where he had been holed up for nearly two years and move into his official residence in order to save thousands in taxpayers’ money.

Following her arrest, Mudehwe — a founder and leader of Zimbabwe Activists Alliance — was detained at Harare Central Police Station on November 30, 2015.

“I’m suing the State for this injustice which violated my rights as a citizen of Zimbabwe,” she said yesterday.

She is attending a pre-trial conference at Harare Magistrates’ Courts today.

Mudehwe is being represented by Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights’ David Hofisi.

Mphoko finally checked out of the hotel in September 2016 after moving into the hotel on December 10, 2014, upon his appointment as VP.

The cash-strapped government was bleeding $1 023 in hotel bills a day for his stay. The amount covered expenses for bed, breakfast and dinner.

This was against a background in which government is struggling to pay civil servants — due to low revenue, with many parastatals going for months without paying their employees.