Urban tollgates unrealistic

Share this article:

EDITOR — The residents are right in rejecting the introduction of urban tollgates that were proposed last week by the Local Government minister Saviour Kasukuwere.

The suggestion by Kasukuwere that councils should install tollgates to collect revenue is just unrealistic and unfair to the already over burdened motorists who are just trying to keep their vehicles on the road.

The minister should bear in mind that these are the same people who are already paying taxes to the government, paying tollgates on major roads and also paying motor insurance and other costs to keep their vehicles on the road.

Already, many motorists are leaving their vehicles at home just because they can no longer afford to drive to work and have resorted to using public transport.

The minister should find other ways of raising money instead of targeting motorists.

If the government and councils are facing financial constraints where do they think individuals will get the money?

Shocked