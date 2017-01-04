Urban tollgates unrealistic

4 January 2017 2:41PM  •  0 comments

 

EDITOR — The residents are right in rejecting the introduction of urban tollgates that were proposed last week by the Local Government minister Saviour Kasukuwere.

The suggestion by Kasukuwere that councils should install tollgates to collect revenue is just unrealistic and unfair to the already over burdened motorists who are just trying to keep their vehicles on the road.

The minister should bear in mind  that these are the same people who are already paying taxes to the government, paying tollgates on major roads and also paying motor insurance and other costs to keep their vehicles on the road.

Already, many motorists are leaving their vehicles at home just because they can no longer afford to drive to work and have resorted to using public transport.

The minister should find other ways of raising money instead of targeting motorists.

If the government and councils are facing financial constraints where do they think individuals will get the money?

Shocked

Post a comment

Readers are kindly requested to refrain from using abusive, vulgar, racist, tribalistic, sexist, discriminatory and hurtful language when posting their comments on the Daily News website.
Those who transgress this civilised etiquette will be barred from contributing to our online discussions.
- Editor

Your email address will not be shared.
 
Enter the three characters from the image on the right. This helps prevent automated 'bots' from submitting spam to the site. This field is NOT case-sensitive. If the characters are a bit hard to see, try refreshing the code by clicking the image.

Popular this week

Download our mobile app

Popular this week

© 2017 Associated Newspapers of Zimbabwe (Pvt) Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Made in Zimbabwe
Design & development by C2 Media C2 Media Zweely