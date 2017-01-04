Tajamuka appeals to Sadc, UN

Share this article:

BULAWAYO - Pressure group Tajamuka/Sesijikile has appealed to Sadc and the United Nations (UN) to intervene in the deepening Zimbabwe crisis before the situation deteriorates into turmoil ahead of the 2018 elections.

The fierce anti-President Robert Mugabe grouping said a timely intervention by the bodies is crucial and urgently needed.

“UN and Sadc must bring the Zimbabwean saga under the radar. Our struggle has been arrested by... cruelty, brutality, and abductions,” Tajamuka’s provincial coordinator Hapson Ncube told journalists yesterday.

“All our rights enshrined in our Constitution have been violated by the government of Zimbabwe,” he said, adding that “we intend to march to the UN and Sadc offices to petition them on the Zimbabwe issue”.

Ncube insisted that regional and international pressure was needed to achieve political reform in the troubled southern African nation.

“Without international pressure on the Zimbabwean government...there will be chaos and bloodbath as we head towards the elections. The government cannot be allowed to continue holding Zimbabweans to ransom,” he said.

The pressure group also called for support from fellow citizens to join hands and pile pressure on 92-year-old Mugabe and his administration.

While the nonagenarian leader last year warned that his government will not tolerate any protests against his rule and threatened to unleash State security agents, the pressure group has refused to be cowed into submission.

“Our deepest war is against Zanu PF and we find ourselves serving a lifetime prison sentence in total darkness. Our struggle has witnessed the pain, State abductions, police brutality by the regime.”

Over the years, Mugabe has been known for unleashing State security agents on all dissenting voices and his perceived enemies as he seeks to maintain his grip on power.

Some regional leaders, including Botswana’s President Ian Khama, have called on Mugabe to step down — sentiments that have been met with scorn by his administration.