Muchaneta promises more chaos

Share this article:

HARARE - Muchaneta co-director Michael Zemura, says Muchaneta, the situational comedy which explores various relationship themes in a ghetto setting, will unleash “more chaos and humour” when the third season of the drama comes to ZBC-TV at the end of January.

The situational comedy features a cast which includes Kessia Masona (Muchaneta), Admire “Bhutisi” Kuzhangaira (Josphat), Tendai “Sokostina” Garwe (Tambu), Eddington Hatitongwe (Bhaureni), Mai Bhasikoro (Vamarwei) and Rumbi (Lucy).

“ It’s gonna be more fireworks. Expect the unexpected because we have a very crazy cast.Vanhu vacho vese havana kukwana. It is the same chaos. Muchaneta will remain the ultimate drama queen,” Zemura told the Daily News.

He added that the cast would undergo minimal adjustments.

“We will shoot 13 episodes in Mabvuku from January 6 and until the last week of January. One or two faces will be added to the cast but the main characters will remain the same,” said Zemura, who co-directs the comedy with his brother Nick.

The Muchaneta co-director conceded that they have been pleasantly surprised by the success of the drama.

“To be honest the success has really shocked us. We never imagined it would be this successful. A lot of people including the cast and crew were equally shocked. Muchaneta has put us on the map. It’s huge and unbelievable.

“It has been so successful that we were forced to shelve other projects we were doing to focus on Muchaneta,” he said.

According to Zemura, the success of the situational comedy has been down to the cast and the production crew.

“We managed to build a family which is one of the most difficult thing to do in our Zimbabwean film industry in which the cast and he crew is routinely not paid. We have been a bit lucky; we managed to get the right ingredients at the right time.

“We have the right cast; we put in the right people. It has been amazing working with all of them. Everyone has brought their “A” game to the table. We can’t afford to take a single actor out because the puzzle won’t be the same anymore,” said the Muchaneta boss.

Though Zemura repeatedly praised the entire cast, he couldn’t help singling out main actress Kessia Masona for special praise.

“We started working with Kessia in 2013 when we did our first drama called My Lady. We were impressed by her energy, character and drive and drive. We realised then that we had to use in a television drama.

“She is an amazing human being and artiste. People should expect more from her,” he said.