Miss Tourism Zim storms into Top 10

HARARE - Despite having less than two weeks to prepare for Miss Tourism International, Miss Tourism Zimbabwe Ashley Morgen made it into the Top 10.

Morgen left for Malaysia on December 12 for the finals, which took place on New Year’s Eve.

“Congratulations to the five winners and to all the finalists; it takes courage, confidence; a lot of strength and patience to go through the whole process. I made it into the Top 10 and that can only be God’s favour. Thanks to everyone for the love and support,” she said.

The winners were; Miss Tourism International 2016/17, New Zealand; Miss Tourism Cosmopolitan International 2016/17, Brazil; Miss Tourism Global 2016/17, Australia, Dream Girl of the Year International 2016/17, Mexico and Miss South East Asia Tourism Ambassadress 2016/17, Indonesia.

Other countries which made it into the Top 10 include the Czech Republic, Kazakhstan, Malaysia and Netherlands.

The beauty queen seemed to have enjoyed her stay in Malaysia and is now headed back home.

Her social media pages were filled with experiences she went through during boot camp, tales of people she met and other things.

“I made new friends from across the world, and that is amazing. This is all thanks to Miss Tourism International.

“Thanks to Miss Tourism Zimbabwe for such a beautiful, motivating opportunity for the Zimbabwean girl child,” said the 22-year-old National University of Science and Technology (Nust) student.

Before Morgen left for Malaysia, Miss Tourism Zimbabwe patron Barbara Mzembi said next year they would host the auditions at an early date.

“I know that it is a bit late but it is important that we have a representative at such an international level. I was hosting her at my house for the past week, furthering on the grooming lessons in preparation for the event.”

Morgan won the prize money of $20 000 sponsored by First Lady Grace Mugabe.

Her princesses are Nonhlanhla Dube who won $10 000 and second princess Shirley-Ann Lindsay got $5 000.

The prize-giving ceremony has been scheduled for early this month.

Morgen said her first initiative would be campaigning for the girl child.

“My first initiative will be a pad campaign. Some girls cannot go to school because they cannot secure their dignity. I want to help them make their lives easier during that time of the month.

“This is not my first pageant. I did Miss Professional; I was Miss Nust in 2015. I was also at Miss Africa last year,” she said.