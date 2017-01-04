MDC slams Mzila-Ndlovu

Jeffrey Muvundusi  •  4 January 2017 2:47PM  •  0 comments

BULAWAYO - The Morgan Tsvangirai-led MDC has slammed former National Healing minister Moses Mzila-Ndlovu over his plans to form a political party, arguing the move is retrogressive and meant to divide people on regional basis.

Recently, Mzila-Ndlovu announced that he will soon launch his party to be known as Alliance for National Salvation (Ansa).

He said the outfit was meant to challenge the dominance of Mashonaland politicians in the national political arena.

Mzila-Ndlovu further said the people of Matabeleland have gone through “enough trials and tribulations” hence it was time for them to look inward.

However, MDC deputy provincial spokesperson Felix Mafa said Mzila Ndlovu was “full of confusion as he was wandering and wallowing in political wilderness.”

“It is too disgusting to contemplate regional or tribal political parties to say the least, unless one is a Zanu PF disciple targeted at dividing formidable political formations,” Mafa said.

Mzila-Ndlovu — who is outspoken about the Gukurahundi atrocities — early last year parted ways with the Welshman Ncube-led MDC claiming it had lost direction.

While many would have expected him to join other opposition parties, Mzila-Ndlovu decided to lead his own movement instead.

Mafa warned citizens against joining Mzila-Ndlovu’s project.

“People should be wary of these funny parties that get created now. Remember we are heading towards elections. Zanu PF, as usual, will create some funny parties to cause confusion mostly in the opposition parties,” Mafa said.

He said such parties had a risk of fuelling tribal hatred among citizens.

“We deplore that mentality in the strongest terms possible. We are not guinea pigs for political experiments,” Mafa said.

