Gurira's great year

Share this article:

HARARE - Hollywood-based Zimbabwean actress Danai Gurira has reflected back on the year 2016, saying it has been the best year of her career.

Gurira took to Instagram to express what she deemed “Things I must give thanks for as I say goodbye to 2016.”

“My play Eclipsed going up on Broadway and breaking a mould by being the first all-female creative team in the history of Broadway. I crafted the play with astounding women.

“Also the experience of having two of my plays running on and off Broadway simultaneously (something I had never dreamed of). I received a warm response my newest play Familiar.”

Gurira’s play Eclipsed takes place in 2003 and tells the story of five Liberian women and their tale of survival near the end of the Second Liberian Civil War.

“Using Eclipsed as a platform for activism. Thank you so much Emmanuel Ogebe, Bono, Zainab Bangura and all the amazing people who helped us amplify the names and voices of girls still in captivity through our dedication series.”

She landed a big role in Marvel’s Black Panther, which she says is something she is grateful for. She also plays Michonne in The Walking Dead.

“The Walking Dead family, whether on the show currently or not, the true love, support and friendship I experience with that group of people, crew very included, is something that goes beyond the word blessing. It feels like something sanctified. #TWD

“My community, my ‘village’; so many close and true friends, confidants, mentors both spiritual and professional and family, who saw me through this year with support and celebration, encouraging me and reminding me of the blessing as I advanced through arguably the most demanding year of my life. I only hope and pray I am close to being that quality of person in your lives,” Gurira wrote.