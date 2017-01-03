Rains to subside: Met

Helen Kadirire  •  3 January 2017 4:11PM  •  0 comments

HARARE - The rains that have drenched most parts of the country lately are set to slightly lessen, the Meteorological Services Department (Met) said.

This comes as the country is expected to experience La Nina — a climatic condition characterised by above normal rains — in the 2016/17 season.

Met said while there are chances of above normal rainfall, the country should anticipate one drought or another.

Its senior forecaster, Tich Zinyemba, said while all areas are forecast to be hot and humid with sharp downpours, it will be concentrated along the watershed and the Eastern highlands areas.

He warned that “in case of heavy rain and flooding, if possible stay indoors and off the roads, avoid crossing rivers and swollen streams where water is above your ankles,” adding that people must “never drive on a road covered by water”.

Last week, heavy rains flooded homes in the high density suburb of Mbare damaging household property.

Residents in the area, however, blame the construction of a shopping complex along Simon Mazorodze arguing that it is blocking the free flow of water.

Recently, a bridge at Munyukwi River in Murehwa was washed away after more than 100 millimetres of rain were received in less than six hours.

According to the Zimbabwe National Water Authority (Zinwa), some of the country’s major dams have started recording increases in water levels.

Zinwa claims that though the water levels are rising at a relatively slow pace, the national dam water level average is now at 41,4 percent, up from 37,3 percent as at December 12 last year.

Harare’s Chivero dam is 59,7 percent full after rising by 4 percent while Manyame dam currently is now 78 percent, up 1,7 percent.

Osborne Dam in Manicaland recorded a rise of 1,7 percent and is now at 24,2 percent full, while Bulawayo’s Mtshabezi Dam stands at 46,1 percent.

Exchange Dam in the Gwai catchment is 88,9 percent full while Masvingo’s Mutirikwi Dam remains low at 5,7 percent and Mazowe is still at 4,8 percent full.

