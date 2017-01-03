MDC plans 2018 'election victory'

Mugove Tafirenyika  •  3 January 2017 4:26PM  •  4 comments

HARARE - The opposition Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) will later this month hold a policy conference, as next year’s make-or-break national elections beckon.

Spokesperson for the Morgan Tsvangirai-led political outfit, Obert Gutu, told the Daily News  yesterday that the annual conference would culminate in the production of a policy document which would explain how Zimbabwe, under an MDC government, would prosper again and be a safe and attractive “investment haven”.

“This is an opportunity for the party to analyse the prevailing political and socio-economic dynamics, in order to craft appropriate policies on issues such as health, agriculture, education, the environment and the economy,” he said.

Gutu also said the MDC was mobilising the necessary material and financial resources for both the policy conference and the 2018 polls. The exact dates of the annual conference will be announced in the coming days.

In his Christmas message to the party’s Harare structures last month, Tsvangirai had also indicated that the annual gathering would take place this month.

“Early next year (2017), we will hold our policy council, where we will unveil the policy programme of the new government, including what the new government will do in its first 100 days in order to positively impact on the lives of the people,” the ex-prime minister in the coalition government said.

“All provinces have to prepare for the next election, starting with a massive turnout when voter registration kicks off early next year. We will also raise the bar in the demand for comprehensive reforms ahead of the next election so that our polls become free, fair and credible,” Tsvangirai added then.

“I wish to urge the youth of this country to fully participate in the politics of their country. It is no use being lied to everyday that you are the leaders of tomorrow when tomorrow is under serious threat from the leaders of today. We run the risk of raising a lost generation — a generation that wants jobs but that is scared to demand them. Remember, this (Zanu PF) government promised to create 2,2 million jobs, but has instead created 2,2 million struggling vendors,” the former trade unionist said.

“I urge all the young people to take part in the affairs of their country by registering to vote and determining their own future. This is the time when we expect dancehall musicians to create new lyrics that urge the youth to register and vote. To the young generation, I say you can only deal with your dire poverty if you register to vote this government out of office in 2018,” Tsvangirai said.

“This is the challenge I give to the young people and to all Zimdancehall chanters. You must chat and tweet your way into a new Zimbabwe in a big way by urging each other to register to vote in your millions,” he said further.

“To all Zimbabweans in the villages and in the towns, I know the suffering we are all facing. I know that whole families are surviving on less than a dollar a day. I am aware of the grinding poverty in the villages and in the towns. Let us brace for an even tougher 2017. Let us shake the foundations of this repression and come out in our millions to register to vote and on the actual voting day so that we can collectively and decisively determine our future,” the MDC leader said.

Tsvangirai is also expected to enter into a coalition with former Vice President Joice Mujuru, who now leads the opposition Zimbabwe People First (ZPF), as well as with other smaller parties with a view to toppling President Robert Mugabe and Zanu PF from power next year.

Comments (4)

same old story,nothing new,the mdc is bankrupt of ideas and is a puppet of the west

truth - 3 January 2017

@truth. And what has your zanu got to show for 36yrs of rule? Poverty, joblessness, potholes, etc. Unosemesa iwe. I will take puppet of the west any day.

Moe Syslack - 3 January 2017

MDC t has 100% chances of wininig election but with or without the so called coalation we know will dismantle towards election due to infiltration . MDC has to understand one thing, that the majority of voters which tend to be capitalised by ZANU PF are from rural areas. This group does not care about manifesto issues, policy issues and all other things that require reading, all they expect is more radio statations, subsidies in basic goods and services, vreation of jobs, end to corruption , demilitarisation of state institutuions, rule of law and equitable share of natural resources.

patso - 3 January 2017

@truth is a puppet of China and he is doing very well thank you!! On the hand our country is dying, with its raw materials fueling the Chinese industry. His highness @truth is blissfully ignorant of this.

Dunlop Munjanja - 3 January 2017

Post a comment

Readers are kindly requested to refrain from using abusive, vulgar, racist, tribalistic, sexist, discriminatory and hurtful language when posting their comments on the Daily News website.
Those who transgress this civilised etiquette will be barred from contributing to our online discussions.
- Editor

Your email address will not be shared.
 
Enter the three characters from the image on the right. This helps prevent automated 'bots' from submitting spam to the site. This field is NOT case-sensitive. If the characters are a bit hard to see, try refreshing the code by clicking the image.

Popular this week

Download our mobile app

Popular this week

© 2017 Associated Newspapers of Zimbabwe (Pvt) Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Made in Zimbabwe
Design & development by C2 Media C2 Media Zweely