Local artistes videos dominate Coke Top 50

HARARE - The ZBC TV Coke Top 50 was dominated by local videos in the top 15, a first in many years.

The videos include Watora Mari (Jah Prayzah), Mukoko (Tytan Ft Ammara Brown), Bhachura (Ex Q Ft Ammara Brown), Disappear (Winky D), Shoko Rerudo (Trevor Dongo), Mudhara Achauya (Jah Prayzah), Zino Irema (Takura), Dherira (Andy Muridzo), Maiwe (Lamont Chitepo), Interview (Freeman), Made 4 Love (Paul Martin And Dj Ace Tanner), Ndibereke (Tammy), I Ain’t Your Mama (Jennifer Lopez), Vanondibatirana (Killer T Ft Fungisai) and Scripmula_Inyanga (Scripmula).

Another highlight was Zimdancehall musician Freeman having five videos on the charts — Zvakaipa Dai Ndarega, Hello, Happy Time, Zvemufirimu and Siya.

Zora maestro Leonard Zhakata shocked many people following his scoop of top three places in the Coca Cola Radio Zimbabwe Top 50 music charts held on New Year’s Eve.

This was the first time a single musician polled more than a quarter of a million votes totalling 255 981. The songs Madam Boss, Zvine Mwaka and Moyo Wekutenda took the top three spots respectively.

Sungura ace Alick Macheso occupied numbers 4-6 on the charts as well with 159 490 votes for the songs Gungwa, Wandirangaridza and Mudemude.

The charts caused a stir on social media as the two albums Mutunga Dzose and Tsoka Dzerwendo did not really make noise in the market.

“The charts are a reflection of how people vote, not necessarily what has shaken the market. Of course, we had people producing hits during the year but their fans are not voters, and if you do not vote, you won’t win. People might cry foul but voter apathy in this country transcends politics,” said music enthusiast Wonder Chabikwa.

Zhakata did not only become the first musician to have three songs from the same album winning the first, second and third positions, but he also did it in style, polling a record 255 981 votes for the three songs.

The number one song, Madam Boss, which features Suluman Chimbetu and Progress Chipfumo, received 104 046 votes while Zvine Mwaka, which was in second position amassed 89 663 and Moyo Wekutenda, which came third, scored 62 272.

For this year’s top 50, positions were reached after tallying the votes garnered during the Coca-Cola Top 20 and the radio favourite votes that were sent specifically for the top 50.

19 people correctly predicted the top five songs for Radio Zimbabwe. One person correctly predicted the top six and 3 420 correctly predicted the song that was going to be number one — Madam Boss.

Upcoming Sungura musician, Tatenda Pinjisi came 7th with 36 806 votes for his Saina hit. This was his first time to enter the Coca-Cola Top 50.

Fungisai Zvakavapano-Mashavave was the only female musicians who made it into the top 10, landing the 10th position with her popular Vanondibatirana track which also features Killer T.