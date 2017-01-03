Council regularises illegal industries, vending

Share this article:

HARARE - Hard-pressed Harare City Council (HCC) has begun temporarily regularising illegal home industries and vending points across the city, in a desperate bid to collect revenue.

This comes after the local authority — facing dwindling revenue as residents struggle to pay rates — also enacted a new by-law that regularises tuck shops and requires their owners to pay fees.

Currently, council is struggling to pay seven months’ salary arrears and $66 million-plus debt to statutory bodies such as the National Social Security Authority and the Harare Municipal Medical Aid Society.

On the other hand, the HCC is owed more than $500 million by residents, companies, industry and government departments in unpaid rates.

According to its informal sector committee minutes for December 2016, council has been losing thousands of dollars from traders who use their properties without paying fees.

The minutes indicate that suburbs to gain from the temporary regularisation are mostly in high density areas.

They also state that ablution facilities in some areas were not functioning while in others, traders would have to go to their homes if they lived close-by.

“At least 100 traders in Budiriro have a monthly potential of $2 000, traders in Glen Norah can generate $6 580. 122 vendors in Mabelreign at $2 440. 70 traders in Mufakose at $1 400. 140 vendors in Glen View at $2 800 and 100 traders in Highfield at $2 000,” read part of the minutes.

Other traders to be temporarily regularised are the 600 informal traders operating at the open space adjacent to Rufaro Stadium, in Mbare, from whom the HCC estimate can generate $18 000 revenue from fees.

The temporary regularisation will be under the newly amended hawking by-law which regulates all traders of no fixed aboard.

In the by-law traders who are not within the confines of the regulation will risk having their wares and equipment confiscated and disposed of by council.

Acting chamber secretary Charles Kandemiiri said the hawking by-law will be a comprehensive law that will allow for easy enforcement

“The offences section includes the punishment for carrying on of business of a hawker using a motor vehicle or push cart in contravention of section 14 of the by-laws and the failure to pick-up litter, move receptacles and goods after close of business in contravention of section 17,” he said.

Kandimiiri said the offences section would also be expanded by including two more crimes that had been overlooked.