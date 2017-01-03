Chitiyo headlines CAPS CL squad

Share this article:

HARARE - League Champions CAPS United have completed the capture of former Monomotapa midfielder Ronald Chitiyo and moved in swiftly to register him in their squad for the 2017 Caf Champions League campaign before Saturday’s deadline.

The diminutive midfielder joined the Green Machine on a two-year deal after deciding against renewing his deal with Harare City which expired on December 31.

Chitiyo, who is currently in camp with the national team, is among the three new players that joined United for their champions league campaign.

Makepekepe largely retained their squad which helped them to league glory last season and the other two new players being goalkeeper Prosper Chigumba, who was formerly with Division One side Gunners and defender Last Sithole, who signed from FC Platinum.

It is however, the capture of Chitiyo that is sure to give the Makepekepe fans excitement of another great year ahead.

Chitiyo will be looking to recapture the form that once made him a household name at Dynamos under Lloyd Chitembwe at United .

Last season, Chitiyo did not rise to expectation at Harare City and had a largely disappointing campaign at least judging by the standards he had set for himself in the previous seasons.

The Green Machine will be representing the country in the Champions League after there were crowned Castle Lager Premiership Champions for the 2016 season.

Chitembwe’s charges were drawn to face Lesotho champions Lioli FC in the preliminary round. The Green machine will travel to Lesotho for the first leg during the weekend of February 10-12 before hosting them the following weekend.

If Chitembwe’s charges make it past Lioli FC, they will be up for a stern test against Democratic Republic of Congo giants TP Mazembe in the final qualifying round in March.

TP Mazembe are also the defending Africa Confederations Cup champions.

CAPS United Caf Champions League Squad:



Edmore Sibanda, Jorum Muchambo, Prosper Chigumba, Stephen Makatuka, Last Sithole, Dennis Dauda, Valentine Musarurwa, Hardlife Zvirekwi, Devon Chafa, Cabby Kamhapa, Carlton Munzabwa, Phinias Bhamusi, Leonard Tsipa, Kudzai Nyamupfukudza, Simbarashe Nhivi, Justice Jangano, Amon Kambanje, Ronald Chitiyo, Moses Muchenje, Dominic Chungwa, Tafadzwa Rusike, Abbas Amidu, Ronald Pfumbidzai, Blessing Biseki, Joel Ngodzo



