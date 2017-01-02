It has to stop, Khama!

Share this article:

HARARE - Zimbabweans have high hopes on diminutive Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Khama Billiat who had a stellar season last year both in the South African Absa premiership and African continent.

Billiat stands at the cusp of making history by becoming the first Zimbabwean to win the African Player of the Year — based in Africa at the awards slated for Thursday.

He was called to the Warriors camp last week to prepare for the Total Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) which begins in Gabon in two weeks time.

The Warriors talisman is yet to report for camp owing to various reasons which include that he has a letter from Mamelodi Sundowns advising him to rest.

It becomes very difficult for everyone expecting the Warriors to perform well at the Afcon to respect Billiat when he is pictured enjoying himself and frolicking at a trendy nightspot when his colleagues — including those who play in far better leagues than the Absa Premeirship — sweat it out in training.

Once a player has been called into camp, whether injured or burnt out, he has to display the highest degree of professionalism bordering on keeping unity and the right spirit within the team, even if you are not part of the plans.

Sadly Billiat’s conduct has the propensity of destabilising the Warriors camp and divides the dressing room.

There are players who flew from Europe and headed straight into camp without first visiting their families — carrying with them into the Warriors camp a fine professional culture consistent with the seriousness attached to the programme.

And Billiat should take a leaf from the likes of global stars Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi and Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

Ronaldo likes to take 03:00 am ice baths to boost his metabolism and eats six high-protein meals a day, rarely drinks alcohol and does not consume fizzy drinks.

Although he is touted as arguably the best player of his generation, Messi does not miss a single training session.

Even if he is suffering from a bout of flu, Barcelona coaches usually have to chase the Argentina captain away from Ciutat Esportiva Joan Gamper — the team’s training ground.

At 35, Ibrahimovic does not drink or smoke and is always the first to show up at training ahead of the rest of his teammates.

The common denominator here is discipline!

Billiat needs to show more of this discipline.