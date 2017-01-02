Dabengwa's Zapu predicts chaos in 2017

Share this article:

BULAWAYO - As the country hurtles towards the crunch 2018 elections, the Dumiso Dabengwa-led Zapu fears that they will be a spike in incidents of violence as a rattled Zanu PF will once again use its old tactics to hang on to power.

With opposition parties on the cusp of forming a coalition that is hoped to challenge Zanu PF hegemony — analysts fear that the ruling party will go for broke in order to maintain its stronghold.

Zapu deputy spokesperson Iphithule Maphosa recently told the Daily News that events on the ground indicate that Zanu PF was a political organ whose sole mandate was to amass and keep political power.

“The nation is faced with a desperate regime which is the best example of a failed leadership. Zanu PF will do whatever it takes to win the polls and remain in power, albeit against the wishes of the people of Zimbabwe,” Maphosa said.

Despite the relative calm the main opposition party, the MDC’s spokesperson Obert Gutu has also called for the African Union and Sadc to intervene before the country is plunged into chaos by a desperate Zanu PF.

“Zanu PF is a thoroughly wounded political beast that is now cornered, angry, broke and frustrated. They’re at their most dangerous level in terms of regime recalcitrance and intolerance. As the MDC, this is one of the main reasons why we would like the do or die 2018 elections to be run under the auspices of Sadc, the Africa Union and even the UN. We are dealing with a renegade and terrorist regime that will not hesitate to maim, rape and kill people for the sake of holding onto power. The majority of Zanu PF politicians will be paupers and beggars should they get out of power. Thus, to them, retaining power is a life and death situation,” said Gutu.

Citing the ugly tribal and succession brawls raging on in Zanu PF, Maphosa said the impending 2018 election will be politically charged and volatile.

“Worsening the plight of the electorate and fate of the polls is the never ending succession fights that have characterised the ruling party since the run up to their last congress in 2014. This clearly means they had little or no attention to the economy hence the current sad situation for long suffering Zimbabweans.”

Maphosa said history has shown that the ruling Zanu PF never minds how their ill-advised actions affect the greater society and economic prospects of the country as long as they please President Robert Mugabe.

He however, said the recent acquisition of 365 party vehicles by Zanu PF was a clear indication of the party’s upside down priorities.

“Zimbabweans are suffering through the country and Zanu PF has done nothing, failing even to implement their own blue print ZimAsset as a result there is no doubt about what the regime is all about.”

With Mugabe confirmed as Zanu PF candidate for the 2018 elections — Maphosa said there is no doubt that the election will be similar to previous ones when the wily politician employed violence to hang on to power.

“At that age its clear he has lost control of his warring party hence the battle can be even worse when he turns 94 in February, 2018 before the elections,” Maphosa said.