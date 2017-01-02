Cal_Vin chases duet with Winky D

Share this article:

BULAWAYO - Inspired by Zimdancehall star Winky D’s flawless performance at the Homecoming Kalawa gig last week, self-proclaimed Zim Hip Hop king Cal_Vin was left convinced that a collaboration with the Disappear hit-maker would spread his wings wider.

Cal_Vin, who was born Calvin Mgcini Nhliziyo 29 years ago, told the Daily News that plans for the collaboration in 2017 were at an advanced stage.

“I respect Winky D’s stage presence. I really think he is the definition of Zimdancehall. We have already spoken about the collaboration and it’s just a matter of time,” said the rising star, who also calls himself Lokishini Obama.

At the 2015 Zim Hip Hop Awards, Cal_Vin scooped three Zim Hip Hop awards after being nominated eight times. This past year he went home empty-handed despite the fact that he was sitting on seven nominations.

Never one to mince words, Cal_Vin believes his failure to win even a single award was a deliberate ploy to undermine his undeniable credentials as the top star in Zim hip-hop.

“I actually didn’t see it coming but I knew the whole plot was to dethrone me publicly but you can’t stop greatness. It’s all God’s plan for me to be ahead of everyone so it doesn’t really affect my dominance watch 2017 and see,” Cal_Vin boastfully said, adding that most of the 2016 winners would fall by the wayside.

“Most of the winners won’t make it through 2017. They are here today and gone tomorrow. I have seen it happen in the two years I have been in this industry,” he said.

When he received seven nominations for the 2016 Zim Hip Hop gongs, many expected him to reign supreme once more but it wasn’t to be. Cal_Vin was overshadowed by Stunner and Junior Brown at the Zim Hip Hop Awards ceremony held in Harare in mid-December.

It was a big night for Stunner who scooped three awards — Best Music Video, Best Dressed Male and People’s Choice.

Ironically, despite the embarrassment of leaving the awards ceremony empty handed, the talented Luveve-born rapper still views 2016 as his best ever.

“This year was my best ever; I did a lot. I am still independent, but managed to take my art to Germany and performed at many big events in the country and did interviews in South Africa. Trust me, 2017 will witness even more,” he said.

Cal_Vin’s loss at the Zim Hip Hop Awards was compensated for by fellow Bulawayo rappers who picked up important gongs. AWA, the sangoma rapper, won the Best Female Artiste Award, Burg Boyz the Best Group gong while Super Geeks took home the Best Dance Group.