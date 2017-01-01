Hello 2017, what is in store for us?

Share this article:

HARARE - Compliments of the New Year!

As we all celebrate the beginning of a brand new year, there are things we wish must not be part of us forever.

These are the things that would have stalked us in 2016.

Sadly, for millions of long suffering ordinary Zimbabweans, as we report elsewhere in this paper, face the prospects of going through another grim year.

How we all wish things could change and for the better?

We have remained in the grip of serious problems for sometime now and everywhere one looks, there is dejection and genuine disappointment that our leaders have failed to build on their electoral promises of transforming lives of the suffering masses.

President Robert Mugabe and his ever bumbling government have failed to learn from their previous past where they drove the once prosperous economy to the ground through ruinous policies.

Instead, while they remain in situ, continue on this destructive path where the country runs out of cash, witness alarming high levels of unemployment, massive corruption and dying healthcare.

There is little hope that Mugabe’s government will improve the livelihoods of the weary and desperate populace in 2017.

We are aware of this sad reality whose gloomy picture was painted by under-pressure Finance minister Patrick Chinamasa during his budget announcement last year, in which he steeply revised downwards the country’s economic growth prospects to an optimistic 0,6 percent.

We are also aware that the looming 2018 national elections would likely see Mugabe and his government working harder to effect “even more destructive” populist policies, in their desperate endeavour to retain power.

Going by tradition, Mugabe’s previous governments have always struggled to juggle between steering the country and campaigning for political office in periods leading up to elections.

This does not bode well, especially in 2017, for the suffering Zimbabweans, who have watched in vain as standards of living fell to alarming levels in 2016.

But there is need to cling onto hope that something will give and extricate the country from its current problems; as they say the darkest hour is before dawn.

Maybe we are like a woman experiencing serious pangs of labour who needs to make one final push before giving birth.