2017: A not-so happy new year

HARARE - The bad news for long-suffering Zimbabweans, after experiencing one of the worst years since the country gained its independence from Britain in 1980, is that 2017 looks set to be another grim one, as the economy continues to die and the warring ruling Zanu PF girds itself for next year’s eagerly-anticipated national elections.

Economic experts who spoke to the Daily News On Sunday yesterday said even the country’s bumbling authorities were aware of this sad reality, hence the gloomy outlook in under-pressure Finance minister Patrick Chinamasa’s recent budget announcement, in which he steeply revised downwards the country’s economic growth prospects to an optimistic 0,6 percent.

At the same time, these analysts also warned that the looming 2018 national elections would likely see President Robert Mugabe and his government working harder to effect “even more destructive” populist policies, in their desperate endeavour to retain power.

As if this was not bad enough, political observers also predicted that the country’s deepening economic rot — manifested by worsening cash shortages, rising food prices and the shockingly high unemployment and poverty levels that now obtain in the country — would see Mugabe, who turns a very mature 93 next month, facing even bigger resistance to his 37 years in power, both within and outside Zanu PF.

Former Finance minister and now leader of the opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Tendai Biti, was among those who warned that the economy was set to continue on its downward slide, unless Mugabe stepped down.

“Zimbabwe is at a cross roads and to get salvation it requires a collective team of leaders that is brave, honest, strategic and decisive. To the extent that the Zimbabwean crisis is largely political, a political solution is a pre-condition to the resolution of the crisis.

“Since 2013, there has been a consistent decline in the revenue being collected by the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority, from the prime position where it was 32 percent of gross domestic product in 2011, to 23 percent in 2016.

“De-industrialisation and declining capacity utilisation leakages, corruption and the increased informalisation of the economy are some of the major contributors to the declining revenue,” Biti said.

Afghanistan-based political analyst, Maxwell Saungweme, while citing the 2018 national elections, also said 2017 was likely to be worse than 2016, as politics would likely “dominate everything”.

“Unless something drastic in the line of Mugabe stepping down happens, my prognosis for 2017 is bleak. As you know, 2016 was characterised by rudimentary government economics and this will not change.

“We will also begin to feel the adverse impact of bond notes from about March. Civil servants’ pay dates will also continue to be big news and deflationary pressures will continue as before, as there is no cogent strategy or policy to boost production.

“Corruption will also continue to be big news as always, and we will continue to be a net importer of food and basic goods, with a clueless regime putting up more measures that affect consumers negatively,” Saungweme told the Daily News On Sunday.

The spokesperson of opposition leader Morgan Tsvangirai’s MDC, Obert Gutu, said bluntly that economic prospects in 2017 were “dim”.

“The national economy is now virtually fully informalised and government revenue streams will continue to dwindle in the new year.

“Without the injection of new big money into Zimbabwe’s economy, the new year promises to be a year of heightened socio-economic suffering for the majority of the people,” he said.

Economist and legislator, Eddie Cross, said only the country’s suffering populace held the keys to change their worsening lot, as they did in 2016 when they staged endless protests.

“Unless we are prepared to disrupt the status quo and force change, no changes are likely and the conditions that beset us in 2016 will persist in 2017, including a shrinking economy, declining revenues to the State and an unsustainable national budget,” he warned.

In July last year, Mugabe faced arguably one of the biggest challenges to his rule, after fed up citizens staged a massive general strike, which led to questions being asked as to whether the unprecedented stay-away, dubbed Shutdown, marked the beginning of the end for the increasingly frail nonagenarian and Zanu PF.

Panicking authorities then resorted to thuggish tactics to foil the emerging new spirit of resistance, with heavily armed riot police descending mercilessly on hapless protesters who were toyi-toying against the country’s collapsing economy.

The brutal crackdowns against vendors and pro-democracy activists in particular triggered an outpouring of anger among Zimbabweans, who were shocked by the police’s heavy-handedness.

Presenting his budget in December last year, Chinamasa slashed the economic growth prospects for 2017, as the country continues to grapple with the twin challenges of deepening political turmoil and a devastating drought that has left an estimated four million citizens requiring food aid.

Chinamasa also revealed that the country, despite its imposition of import bans, was still expected to record a budget deficit of $1,18 billion — more than seven times the earlier forecast of $150 million.

As a result, civic leader Gladys Hlatywayo also warned that 2017 was likely to be “a continuation of the problems experienced in 2016”.

“The current economic woes are likely to increase and the deafening decibels of political rhetoric are also likely to increase as we get closer to the 2018 elections, as the different players position themselves for power.

“The tired leadership in power will continue to be at the helm of the affairs of the State and its tired policies. And as long as this tired leadership is in power, we are doomed to poverty, hunger, 16th Century diseases, long queues for everything, and high unemployment among a host of problems facing our motherland,” she said grimly.

Saungweme concurred with Hlatywayo, also warning of likely electoral violence which he said would stem from robust early campaigns’ ahead of the 2018 polls.

“While I said Mugabe has to be the drastic thing to happen for better economic and political forecast to happen in 2017, in opposition politics the burying of egos and their coalescing against Zanu PF is the drastic thing that is required,” he said.