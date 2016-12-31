UK tour reunites Jah Love, Bounty Lisa

Share this article:

HARARE - Zimdancehall couple Soul Jah Love and Bounty Lisa, who went separate ways in June, are reportedly going on well in the United Kingdom (UK) where they are currently on tour.

The two are part of the Festive Xplosion UK Tour which will end tonight that also features local artistes Andy Muridzo and Super Yut.

According to a well-placed source in the UK who declined to be identified, there have been no awkward moments between the two.

“They are getting along well here, it seems they are not getting enough of each other,” he said.

The reported cordial relations between the two will surprise many given recent reports claiming that Soul Jah Love described Bounty Lisa’s family as “witches.”

The source added that the tour was going according to plan. On Friday, Soul Jah Love and his compatriots performed at Street Life in Leicester. Tonight they will move to Dunstable Leisure Centre.

The Ndini Uya singer went on the tour of the UK despite his poor health caused by his diabetic condition. Two weeks ago Soul Jah Love performed from a wheelchair at the Zark Tobacco launch in Harare due to a leg ulcer.

A few days later the controversial artiste turned to Walter Magaya’s Prophetic Healing and Deliverance (PHD) Ministries for help.

PHD claimed that Magaya’s intervention cured the ailing artiste.

“He came while in a wheelchair and prophet Magaya prayed for him and he miraculously started walking. He attended Sunday service and was invited to come for a healing session on Monday where the man of God prayed for him again,” an official the church Talent Mango said.

A grateful Soul Jah Love has released a song titled Zvasiyana (Testify) dedicated to Magaya. In the song, produced by DJ Tamuka at Military Touch Studios, the artiste says his life has dramatically changed for the better since he went to PHD for help.