The Hub-Meetings of artists

HARARE - The wise have it that necessity is the mother of invention and that when the going gets tough, the tough gets going.

At a time most citizens are bemoaning the economic challenges bedevilling Zimbabwe, a local business and arts networking player, The Hub - Meeting of Minds has set its sight on growing opportunities for local entrepreneurs, artists and all progressive citizens through engagement, networking and leveraging.



The fast growing grouping which was formed in August 2016 has of late held a number of events and activities among them business seminars, social gatherings as well as engage in philanthropic activities.



Speaking to the Daily News, The Hub Chairman; journalist, social entrepreneur and humanitarian worker Takemore Mazuruse said they were doing all they can to create avenues for growth for their membership.





"Beyond the cries that we continue to hear from most if not all citizens, we believe Zimbabwe is a land of opportunities and if we really set our minds to set goals we can become better people. It is one thing complaining about the obtaining challenges and another rising to play your part in changing your story.



"The Hub is therefore an equal opportunities player which is designed to create avenues for growth for all progressive citizens particularly in the business and arts sector.

“Yes we may all be involved in a number of activities but not everyone has the expertise and know-how to garner desired results.

“Our interactions at The Hub - Meeting of minds helps us grow each other through sharing ideas, business seminars as well as sharing experiences regardless of pursuit," Mazuruse said.



The highly positive thinker also revealed that The Hub is a membership organisation made up of business people, company executives, artists, music promoters, lawyers, journalists, students and various professionals from all walks of life all brought together by a desire to become better people.



"If you aspire, you must never retire but die trying and continue working hard to achieve your dreams. Every end of day musts see you closer to your destiny and on The Hub we encourage positive thinking and hard work.

“You would find that we have established business people and experts in various fields in the group and these are very instrumental in sharing their experiences and expertise with the upstarts.

“The idea is that those who are idle must be doing something, those doing something must do it right and those doing it right must excel," Mazuruse said.



The apolitical establishment is impartial, neutral, and independent in all its operations and Mazuruse reckons the unit of purpose among members will see them grow beyond their current status. Their pay-off line 'Celebrating diversity, monetising networks', depicts an all-encompassing entity and Zimbabweans from all walks of life are embracing the idea.



"The Hub - Meeting of minds is not a political animal. We are all about business and arts and this 2017 we are rebranding into a full-fledged membership organisation operating as a Trust with offices where people can engage us in a better way.

“We believe positive minds attract positive things and you will see positive surge in the way our members conduct themselves be they business people or musicians," he said.



Key activities by The Hub - Meeting of minds in 2017 and beyond will include among other things business seminars and expos, music concerts and festivals, awards ceremonies and consultancy services.



The group Chairman also revealed that beyond in-house resource persons, The Hub - Meeting of Minds will work closely with relevant government ministries and departments in their pursuit.



"Zimbabwe is certainly rich in terms of intellect and The Hub has got all the resource persons you can think of. However, we believe in the power of unity and engagement and we will be working closely with relevant government ministries and departments in our set mission.

“Our vision is to become the leading business and arts networking platform premised on creating opportunities for progressive people from all walks of life," Mazuruse said.



The Hub - Meeting of Minds recently caught media headlines when they became the first local player to respond to Cde Chinx's call for support when he was reported not well.



"What we did for Cde Chinx amongst many other positive things we have done and will continue doing is a classic example of what Zimbabwe and every country needs.

“Zimbabwe needs progressive and responsible citizens who are more inclined to providing solutions than whining about problems. It's not so much about what has not been done but what you can do to make a difference," Mazuruse said.



As 2017 beckons, it remains to be seen if The Hub - Meeting of Minds will live to their mission of creating opportunities and the right platform for the growth of local business and arts through engagement and leveraging.