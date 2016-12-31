Tehn Diamond to sample new tracks

Share this article:

HARARE - Rapper Tehn Diamond has promised to sample a couple of tracks off his forthcoming 19-track debut album at the Castle Lite Extra Cold Block Party to be held at Westgate Shopping Centre tonight.

The album titled A Few Good Poems, which has been on the production table for the past five years, will be launched on January 13 next year.

“Yep. I am gonna sample one or two tracks off of the upcoming album,” he told the Daily News.

Tehn Diamond added that he will feature guest artistes on his set at the Castle Lite Extra Cold Block Party.

The award-winning Zim hip-hop star featured Bryan Kadengu on the songs Mwana Wenyu and One Day, Simba Tagz on Bucket Sunday, Give Thanks and Bho Tsano,Shingi Mangoma on Relapse, Verseless on Regrets and Ammara Brown called Over It All.

“I am gonna be bringing out Ammara Brown and Bryan K to perform our collaborations off of my album,” he said.

At the Castle Lite gig, where music fans will enter for free, Tehn Diamond will share the stage with Zimdancehall sensation and Dobba Don, Judgement Yard, Bulawayo’s Djembe Monks, Reverb 7, DJ Fujee, DJ Storm, DJ Liz and DJ Chucknosis.

Delta Beverages brand manager Kundayi Mawema has promised the “biggest New Year’s Eve gig in Zimbabwe.”

“Entry to the general public is free with a limited number of VIP tickets available online before the event on www.webtickets.co.zw.

“However, please note that access to the event will not be permitted to persons under the age of 18 years and right of admission is reserved.

“When the 2017 countdown begins, you have to be at the New Years’ Eve Edition of the Castle Lite Extra Cold Block Party.

“It’s our consumers’ chance to unlock their very first moment of the New Year with Extra Cold Music, Extra Cold DJs and Extra Cold Castle Lite at what stands to be the biggest shutdown party of the year,” said the Delta Beverages brand manager.