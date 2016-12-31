Mutare to ring in 2017 with spectacular fireworks show

Share this article:

MUTARE - Golden Peacock Villa Hotel in Mutare will showcase the drama of the Eastern Highlands’ historic cityscape with a spectacular laser and light show.

The laser and light show from the hotel will be part of a unique Midnight Moment to welcome 2017.

Celebrations will gain momentum from about 10pm right up until it strikes midnight and a blaze of fireworks explodes from the sky.

The midnight fireworks will be visible across the skies of Mutare and beyond.

Always a big-budget spectacle, the display is expected to draw a large crowd.

Access to the New Year’s Eve fireworks will not be ticketed and it will be absolutely free to view the spectacle from the official viewing platforms at the hotel.

Golden Peacock Villa Hotel manager Willard Madhombiro told the Daily News yesterday that they had come up with the idea in the interest of public safety.

“As a business that transacts with the city of Mutare, we have been watching with concern over the years — people buying fireworks from the streets and conducting their own firework displays without competent safety procedures, resulting in many accidents.

“We want to handle that part of celebrations where families don’t risk their children’s safety anymore because we will be handling that from this year onwards,” Madhombiro said.

He said although people were free to come to the hotel, the entire city could experience the spectacle from the comfort of their homes.

Madhombiro said New Year’s Eve was often replete with accidents involving the improper handling of fireworks, with injuries ranging from burns and cuts caused by flying materials.

Fireworks are also responsible for thousands of home fires each year globally.

In Zimbabwe, there has been no effort to regulate the use or sell of fireworks in spite of many but poorly reported incidents of firework accidents.