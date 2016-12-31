Mhere, Gomo billed to perform at gospel night

Share this article:

HARARE - Most charismatic preachers are enlisting the services of popular gospel and even secular artistes to woo crowds to their congregations.

Prophetic Healing and Deliverance Ministries founder and leader Walter Magaya has previously hired sungura ace Alick Macheso to perform at one of his services at his Waterfalls, Harare base.

While youthful gospel sensation Mathias Mhere has been part of one of Goodness and Mercy Ministries events, this time the Favour hitmaker will grace the Tapiwa Freddy-led ministry’s Remembrance Night tomorrow.

Mhere will share the stage with Pax Gomo who collaborated with Freddy — who is also a musician — on his latest album titled Yosefa.

The self-proclaimed Glen View-based prophet Freddy, known for his controversial spiritual spectacles, says Saturday night will be a fitting closure to 2016 — without doubt one of the most challenging years Zimbabweans have had to endure — while also promising entirely new offers in 2017.

“The Remembrance Night is a celebration of God’s power as seen in what the church did in 2016, evidently against very difficult circumstances. The peace the country enjoyed amid all these challenges is testimony of God’s grandeur and power over the several ills the devil may unleash onto the world.

Gomo, on the other hand, promised congregants and other visitors alike a night to savour.

“We will sample tracks from our new DvD due for release in the new year. We have a lot of new stuff as well as fresh prophetic gymnstical dances following the hiring of a new choreography coach as well as a young drummer.”

Mhere, who has three other albums to his name besides Favour, is no stranger to Goodness and Mercy Ministries.

The last time he performed there, he kept congregants on their feet throughout the night, belting out hit after hit, including songs taken off his latest album Double Double.