Malianga collaborates with Runn Family

MUTARE - United Kingdom-based Zimbabwean artiste, Fungai Malianga has collaborated with the Runn Family and a young local producer named DJ Touch.

Malianga, whose 1980 hit Voodoo won him acclaim, is confident that the collaborations will be fruitful.

“DJ Touch has amazing talent. He is an artiste for the future. We remixed my song Jesus Save My Soul and Frontline Child according to his ideas.

“I might not have liked some of his sound but I just went ahead with it because we are from different generations and I appreciate the talent. But just watch out for the kid,” said the veteran musician who works as a mathematics teacher in the UK.

He added that his duet with the Runn Family will feature on the Mutare group’s forthcoming album to be released next year. The yet-to-named track was recorded before Malianga flew back to the UK on Christmas Day.

“We are working on a duet with the Runn Family and have been practising a lot over the past few days,” the veteran musician said.

Malianga, who represents the Rebuild Sakubva initiative in England, studied in the UK before independence.

After a spell of 12 years studying and playing music in the UK, Malianga returned to Zimbabwe in 1982, armed with a Masters in Science degree in mathematics.

Back home, Malianga released several projects including his 1991 album titled 10 Years On – Children Survive. When the Zimbabwean economic situation deteriorated, the veteran musician returned to the UK where he has remained ever since.