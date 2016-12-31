Dabengwa calls for 'NTA' to run Zim affairs

Share this article:

BULAWAYO - Opposition Zapu president Dumiso Dabengwa has proposed the establishment of a non-political National Transitional Authority (NTA) to take over the running of the country from President Robert Mugabe’s regime until “fair” elections can be held.

In an end-of-year statement to the nation, Dabengwa called for the establishment of an 18-member technocratic ruling council.

“A short-term solution to halt this decay and lay a foundation for long term peace and reconciliation is to negotiate a NTA to manage the shift of power from an incapacitated and increasingly dysfunctional dictatorship in preparation for democratic elections,” Dabengwa said.

The former Zipra intelligence supremo, then known as the Black Russian, said the democratic, all-inclusive body must manage the 2018 elections.

“Zanu PF alone cannot be trusted to manage that transition. Witness the deadly succession fights within that party.

“Joice Mujuru admitted in an interview with eNCA last week to abuse of State machinery for manipulation of the electoral process. Hence we call for the establishment of an NTA to manage the change.

“Electoral reforms remain a short to medium term solution to the problems our country is facing. The establishment and capacitation of a truly independent electoral commission as called for and provided for in the Constitution, has to be achieved immediately,” he said.

Amid an open political rebellion by an increasing number of Mugabe’s erstwhile supporters, Dabengwa cautioned that Zimbabwe risks descending into chaos unless a politically neutral body can be established to steer the country towards reforms and free and fair elections.

The Zapu leader said it was not a secret that problems being currently faced by long suffering Zimbabweans were induced by political instability in the ruling regime and its failure to control looting of the country’s wealth, and destruction of institutions and systems that would make the country viable.

Adding that “the year 2016 has been a year of great difficulties that started and is ending with political uncertainty and a deteriorating economy.”

Dabengwa said it was sad that Zanu PF continues to ignorantly drag the country into the abyss while claiming to be rebuilding the nation.

He slammed Mugabe’s State of the Nation Address saying the regime has no viable solution to the myriad problems facing the country at large and common people in particular.

“What is even more apparent after the recent regime party’s conference in Masvingo is that the country will continue on auto pilot as the ageing leader clings to power at the centre of spider’s web, struggling to manipulate warring factions angling to get their ‘‘inheritance’’ when he departs as he surely will, according to the laws of nature,” he said.

Dabengwa did not mince his words saying: “...I wish you a prosperous new year, free from the chains of dictatorship as currently is the case under Zanu PF and ...Mugabe; a new year free of the current economic hardships and social, political upheavals as experienced under the Zanu PF regime which has no respect for basic human rights as contained in our national Constitution.”