Where to book a table for a memorable New Year

HARARE - Though many will be trekking to the rural areas for New Year’s Day, there is no shortage of fantastic restaurants to try if you have opted to spend your holiday break in the capital, Harare.

If you are forgoing home cooking and are looking for somewhere incredible to share a meal on January 1, most hotel dining rooms this New Year will cater for your culinary whims.

The dishes being offered by hotels on New Year’s Day take food to new heights, with the most lavish ingredients and consequently the heftiest price tags.

Restaurants and cafes have all conjured up over-the-top, expensive dishes that, while we might not be digging into any time soon, but we sure like to ogle at.

Those with cash to splash will be spoilt for choice — with some hotels charging around $55 per meal per person — for a dining extravaganza.

New Year’s Day menus will range from classic to contemporary, to the tailor-made options.

Hotel chefs will be concocting an elaborate festive fare on New Year’s Day — so there is no need to spend time food shopping or cooking.

Chefs, waiters and barmen said they will be working tirelessly.

A motley of Harare spots — some with international recognition — could get fully booked, so call in a hurry, and spend your New Year meal chowing down in style.

Whether it’s toasting a festive lunch or getting set for midnight on the 31st, the following places will kick off the festivities nicely.

Acclaimed as Zimbabwe’s premier luxury five-star hotel with its gracious charm and silver-service style, Meikles will be offering a chic, relaxed atmosphere where you can enter the New Year in a European-style restaurant.

As befits Zimbabwe’s premier hotel, Meikles will be offering a gourmet’s delight of dining, lounge and bar options. It’s worth blowing the budget here.

On New Year’s Day, the set menu in the iconic flagship restaurant La Fontaine Grill Room for lunch, dinner and table d’hôte, will be an upmarket grill-house menu.

At $55 per person, this festive meal is the most expensive on our list, it’s bound to be worth it. This set À la carte menu ranks as one of the more hearty New Year’s menus. It is certainly for expensive taste-buds but it will be an unrivalled gastronomic delight.

The Stewart’s Room will be offering a $45 buffet; while light meals, fresh pastries, speciality teas and coffee; a range of beverages and signature cocktails, will be offered at the Pool Deck.

Holiday Inn — a classic, city-centre hotel with a streamlined, modern facade — will be offering on New Year’s Day a full English breakfast, buffet dining and a New Year’s Eve Pool Party. The buffet, served in a warm restaurant, will be going for $24.

The Crowne Plaza Monomotapa lunch is a lavish buffet with some stir fry that will stand out in your New Year’s Day memories for decades to come. Firstly, the soup tastes delicious, sweet and nicely seasoned, with the carpaccio moist and pleasant.

The Le Francais restaurant is suitable for business luncheons and romantic dinners for people who are not in a rush.

The Parkview restaurant in the Monos will be offering buffet meals for those people in need of a quick lunch with ready-made food. You may have a nice Chardonnay to go with your meal. It’s the kind of extravagance that borders on the bizarre.

Expect to spend $40 to $50 per head.

The New Ambassador Hotel is another great option for New Year’s Day lunch if you are searching for a value-for-money buffet.

It will be offering a starter duet of tomato and potato soup, with a selection of salads.

The main course will be roast turkey, which will be given a decadent makeover, beef medallion, gammon with an option of pork chops, mixed vegetables, all served with potatoes, rice and pasta for starches. That meal is going for $20.

Bring the kids — they’ll love the deserts at the end of lunch, which include ice cream, fruit salad, trifle topped with whipped cream, and pudding.

The master chef here skilfully blends his love of food, whipping up ice creams from scratch.

The Brontë Garden Hotel — a very nice old colonial style garden hotel in the heart of Harare, will also be offering excellent food.

The lovely green oasis of calm will be serving both lunch and dinner at $25.

The Cresta Jameson, a streamlined hotel with plush quarters, a polished restaurant, an Afro-jazz lounge and a pool, is sadly no longer serving lunch and dinner. But it will be offering bed and breakfast. The buffet breakfast is going for $10.

For bargain hunters, the Small World Backpackers Lodge in Avondale, with a total capacity of 45 people, will be serving for New Year’s Day, rice or sadza with chicken stew, T-bone and chips, sadza and rice for lunch and dinner. Lunch goes for $7, while an English breakfast is retailing for $6.

Most hotel chefs told the Daily News they are set to prepare New Year’s Day food that will give a new meaning to the term ‘‘holiday indulgence.’’