Tick-tock, clock is ticking!

HARARE - President Robert Mugabe and his colleagues in Cabinet may look back at 2016 as the year that they realised Zimbabweans are indeed fed up with them.

How on earth can they ignore the rising wave of discontent and subsequent citizen engagement which saw an ordinary cleric rallying thousands to stage a crippling strike against them?

Weren’t the riots of July 1 and July 4 reminders of the emergence of MDC leader Morgan Tsvangirai whose popularity soared after food riots of March 1998?

As God brings to an end the tumultuous 2016, surely Mugabe and his Cabinet have to think long and hard about how they can right their wrongs in 2017.

It is rather sad for most Zimbabweans that Mugabe and his Cabinet have conspired to go against their promises to destroy this once prosperous nation.

With all the education, thanks to Mugabe, that Zimbabweans have, we all live in an almost desolate country which neither gives hope nor any sign of recovering anytime soon.

As we analysed how Mugabe and his Cabinet fared in 2016, it dawned on us that it has almost become an annual ritual of recounting failures rather than successes brought by men and women who swore to uphold the Constitution and serve diligently the people of Zimbabwe.

But what we witnessed in 2016 is an aberration by Mugabe and his government who contradicted their oaths by leading the people astray.

From growing repression to anti-people policies such as demanding online enrolment for Form One students, it was clear to the rest of the populace that our government had taken a different direction.

Mugabe, as the chief executive officer of Zimbabwe, opted to bury his head in the sand like the proverbial Ostrich while problems engulfed the country.

He did not show concern as people slept in queues in desperate bids to withdraw money from the banks.

Surely, there must come a time when someone says I’ve played my part. This is the hallmark of great leaders — they know when it is time to go.

There are many in the region who have read the times and made the right calls.

For Mugabe and his Zanu PF colleagues, they need to look back at 2016 and ask themselves if they have lived to their electoral promises, considering that next polls are looming large.

It takes a wise person to gauge the atmospheric pressure and act accordingly.