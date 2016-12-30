New SRC board named

SPORTS WRITER  •  30 December 2016 10:38AM  •  0 comments

HARARE - Sports minister Makhosini Hlongwane has appointed a Sports and Recreation and Commission (SRC) which will begin its term next week.

Edward Siwela has been retained as the SRC board chairperson while veteran athletics administrator Joseph Mungwari, cricket administrator Titus Zvomuya and former Zimbabwe Rugby Union president John Falkenberg have also been included in the new set up.

Business executives Lillian Mbayiwa, James Goddard and Clement Mukwasi have also been included in the new board.

The Sports ministry will in due course name three other new commissioners to complete a full complement of 10.

Hlongwane said they have come up with this new board after careful consideration of their experience in the sports administration and corporate sectors.

Adding that it is crucial to create a link between the sports and recreation sector with the business sector.

Post a comment

Readers are kindly requested to refrain from using abusive, vulgar, racist, tribalistic, sexist, discriminatory and hurtful language when posting their comments on the Daily News website.
Those who transgress this civilised etiquette will be barred from contributing to our online discussions.
- Editor

Your email address will not be shared.
 
Enter the three characters from the image on the right. This helps prevent automated 'bots' from submitting spam to the site. This field is NOT case-sensitive. If the characters are a bit hard to see, try refreshing the code by clicking the image.

Popular this week

Download our mobile app

Popular this week

© 2016 Associated Newspapers of Zimbabwe (Pvt) Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Made in Zimbabwe
Design & development by C2 Media C2 Media Zweely