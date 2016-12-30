New SRC board named

Share this article:

HARARE - Sports minister Makhosini Hlongwane has appointed a Sports and Recreation and Commission (SRC) which will begin its term next week.

Edward Siwela has been retained as the SRC board chairperson while veteran athletics administrator Joseph Mungwari, cricket administrator Titus Zvomuya and former Zimbabwe Rugby Union president John Falkenberg have also been included in the new set up.

Business executives Lillian Mbayiwa, James Goddard and Clement Mukwasi have also been included in the new board.

The Sports ministry will in due course name three other new commissioners to complete a full complement of 10.

Hlongwane said they have come up with this new board after careful consideration of their experience in the sports administration and corporate sectors.

Adding that it is crucial to create a link between the sports and recreation sector with the business sector.