Macheso ends year in Karoi

HARARE - Tonight sungura ace Alick Macheso will perform in Glendale at Club 007 before returning to Karoi on New Year’s Eve for a gig at As You Like It.

On Sunday, Macheso will return to Harare for a family show at Extra Mile.

The Extra Mile concert will be Macheso’s last gig as he will take a break until February.

During his sabbatical, the Tafadzwa hit-maker will concentrate on polishing up his forthcoming album set to be released in March.

Sulu dates Bulawayo

Dendera star Suluman will perform at Private Lounge in Bulawayo tonight before heading to Victoria Falls on New Year’s Eve where he will be the standout Zimbabwean artiste in a bill that is dominated by top foreign acts.

On New Year’s Day, Sulu will make an emotional return to Dugane Farm in Tengwe, Karoi.

The Dendera star composed a song when a woman identified as Alice Mbewe lost a child while merrymaking at Dugane Farm last year

Zhakata, Mahendere to headline family show

Zora maestro Leonard Zhakata and gospel music star Michael Mahendere will headline a family show to be held at Kingstone House in Harare this afternoon which will feature both gospel and secular artistes.

Gospel artistes who will perform at today’s high-powered event are Kudzi Nyakudya, Abraham Matuka and Brother Sam while secular music fans can look forward to performances by sungura artiste Tendai Dembo, United Kingdom-based Lamont Chitepo and reggae artiste Bobo Fyah.

The family show will also feature several DJs who include DJ Sammy Tee, T Fwesh, DJ Pido Bwoy, Uncle Liquid, Quality, Dy Vengeance, T Riley, King Lynexx, Kay Cee Galis, Lady Boss and Master Dee.

Sylent Nqo descends on Chez Zandi

Celebrated guitarist Sylent Nqo, who scooped the Senior Grand Champion gold medal at the World Championships of Performing Arts (WCOPA) held in Hollywood last July, will hold a New Year’s Eve gig at Chez Zandi in Harare.

Lead guitarist and vocalist Nqo will be backed by the four-member Rhythm Factory which includes Traver Musariri (bass), Daniel Chiweda (keyboards) and Prince “Madhiwali” Dzuwa (drums.

The former Churchill High School student, whose real name is Silence Nhendere, said the December 31 show is meant “for mature people who do not like to party hard.”

“This show is where one can enter into the New Year listening to live music, surrounded by people of similar mature tastes,” said the gifted guitarist.

Zhakata, Bev return to Mutare

Madam Boss singer Leonard Karikoga Zhakata will perform at the Esau Mupfumi-run The Platinum on New Year’s Eve while raunchy dancer Beverly Sibanda and her Sexy Angels will deliver their erotic dance menu on the same night at Boniface Nyamanhindi’s Club Mandisa.

Dance troopers, the Expendables and Mandisa Kings and Queens, will do battle at Club Mandisa on Sunday.

Eastern Igwee Brian Samaita and his Murondatsimba Express will be at YaDzonzai Night Club in Chipinge on New Year’s Eve

He will then take his new album Kumazivandadzoka to Checheche Growth Point on Sunday.

The Lounge ends year in style

Djs Marcus Andro and J.za will perform at The Lounge in Bulawayo tonight in a gig which will spill into Saturday.

Rainbow Hotel Byo lines up Cross Over bash

Tomorrow Rainbow Hotel will host the Fill Up the Street Crossover Bash.

The event will feature a variety of entertainment activities including an open air braai party.

BF hosts fireworks show

BF Swimming pool in Bulawayo will host the fireworks show on New Year’s Eve.

Entertainment will be provided by Cube Studios DJs.

Club Connect lines up New Year’s Eve party

Newly-opend Club Connect, a club located at Cecil Hotel, will celebrate the end of the year with a party featuring DJ Ericardo and Prince Eskosini tomorrow.

On the night of January 1, the joint will throw a party dubbed “Fresh Connections Night” with DJ Mzoe, DJ Ericardo and Prince Eskozini.

More fun at Cape to Cairo

Club Cape to Cairo in Bulawayo will host the “Red/Black Jazz Nite” with Ramsey K, Discord (Mafriq), GuGu Nkwali and PJ Flames on the New Year’s Eve.

City Sports Bar hosts UK-based artiste

City Sports Bar will host a United Kingdom-based artiste called Tsungai Tsikirai tonight.

The ex-Iyasa and former Mpopoma High School student, who is now studying nursing in the UK, will perform at the joint for the second time this year as part of her efforts to promote her debut studio project called Rova Ngoma.

The album includes songs Bayakhuluma, Ndiphelile, Lavi Wam, Londolozela, Rova Ngoma, Likhululeni, Don’t Leave and Uzofika.

Tsikirai is hopeful that Rova Ngoma, which was recorded in the UK in August, will make a mark in Zimbabwe.

“Though I frequently perform in Europe, it is my wish that my music should be first received by Zimbabweans first. I promise to return home twice a year to market my music,” she said.

Club Manake Private Lounge hosts ladies night

Ruwa-based Manake will host what it has dubbed “the last ladies night of the year’ tonight.

Tomorrow the joint will host the “Final Lockdown” with DJ Fisher and Mc Scribble.

On New Year’s Day, the joint will play jazz and old skul music.

Mbeu, Chimbetu to rock Club Veritas

Rising artiste Mbeu and his Mhodzi Tribe will share the stage with Dendera artiste Douglas Chimbetu tonight at Club Veritas based at Harare’s Westlea Shops.

Tomorrow, Mbeu will date Truck Inn (Southerton) after his debut participation at the Fill Up Harare International Conference Centre concert.

In Southerton, he will perform alongside DJ Lyaness.

Talking Guitars for Dandaro Inn

The Talking Guitars will perform at Partson Chimbodza’s Dandaro Inn, Harare tomorrow.

Rhumba galore at Ambassador Hotel

Rhumba music groups Diamond Musica, Lady Storm, Madiz and BV Labien will share the stage at Ambassador Hotel Rooftop tomorrow in a gig themed “Zim-Rhumba Festival”.

Time and Jazz hosts Kawara

Afrofusion artiste Alexio Kawara, who lit up the Ngoma Nehosho gig held at 7 Arts Theatre on Unity Day Eve, has a date with the Harare-based Time and Jazz tonight.

Allan Chimbetu dates Lalapanzi

Dendera musician Allan Chimbetu will perform at Chilimanzi Cocktail Bar in the Midlands town of Lalapanzi tomorrow.

Chimbetu is expected to bring the 2016 curtain down with a playlist which includes yesteryear hits by the late Simon and Naison Chimbetu as well as his own songs.

The bar’s spokesperson, Lovemore Gosha, has promised a fun-filled all-night concert.

“We are ready to host Allan Chimbetu and his band and everything is now in place,” he said.

Chilimanzi Coctail Bar is situated between Mvuma and Gweru.

This year, the bar had top artistes who include Andy Muridzo and popular dancer Beverly “Bev” Sibanda.

Club Connect offers New Year’s Eve packages

There was pomp and fun when Club Connect opened its doors in Bulawayo on December 16 with several DJs taking turns to entertain the bumper crowd.

Since then the club, which only opens on Fridays and Saturdays has had two runs and will open its doors once again today and tomorrow (December 31).

Several high profile DJs have been lined up from all over the country and will dish out tunes throughout the night.

Based at the Cecil Hotel, Club Connect has in a short space of time changed the nightlife in the City of Kings and the beauty of the facility is that it is housed at the same building with Private Lounge Bulawayo.

Powered by Devine Assignments, the company also running the popular 263 Club, Club Connect has something special again for revellers this New Year’s Eve with irresistible offers for those who want to party into 2017 in style.

A spokesperson for Club Connect said they have designed three packages for their clients which include a $40 one which covers overnight accommodation at Cecil Hotel and breakfast, free entrance into three clubs — Club 263, Private Lounge and Club Connect — plus buffet at Club Connect for the first 10 customers.

The $20 package will offer a braai pack, entry to the three clubs — Club 263, Private Lounge and Club Connect while the $10 package will see the reveller getting free entrance to all the three clubs.