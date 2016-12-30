Jah Prayzah, Tuku headline mega HICC gig

Share this article:

HARARE - The Fill Up Harare International Conference Centre (HICC) gig, on tomorrow night, is clearly the pick of gigs to be hosted by Harare.

With a diverse line up of artistes powered by music superstar Oliver Mtukudzi, Jah Prayzah and Zimdancehall star Killer T, the second edition of the annual concert is expected to attract another full house.

In a bid to attract music fans across music genres, organisers 2 Kings Entertainment and Jah Prayzah’s JP Events —have also included on the bill resurgent Zimdancehall artiste Freeman, rising songstress Tamy, hip-hop artistes ExQ and Takura, Nutty O, Afro-fusion artistes Sam Dondo and Ashton “Mbeu” Nyahora, Judgement Yard and Templeman.

Dee Nosh, the spokesperson for the Fill Up Harare International Conference Centre, is confident that they will easily meat their target of 5 000 music fans.

“We are very optimistic that we are going to fill up the HICC just like what happened last year. We have more artistes and more variety this year,” he said.

Vic Falls Carnival explodes

As has become the norm, the Victoria Falls Carnival which began yesterday and will end on December 31, is expected to draw thousands to the world-famous tourist destination.

This year’s edition of the Victoria Falls Carnival features South Africa -based Congolese artiste Tresor as well as several South African artistes who include Locnville, Sketchy Bongo and The Kiffness.

Zimbabwe will be represented by dendera star Suluman, Judgement Yard and DJ Francis.

Locnville, a multi-award winning electronic hip-hop duo, consisting of twin brothers, whose tracks Yesterday, Sun in my pocket and Closer have dominated the airwaves, will arguably attract the most interest.

Tressor, who released his debut album, VII, in September last year, which features collaborations with AKA, Beatenberg, Khuli Chana and The Soil, is also expected to be a big drawcard.

Castle Lite lines up free gig

Tomorrow night thousands of revellers are expected to throng Westgate Shopping Centre in Harare where Delta Beverages will host a free Castle Lite Extra Cold Block Party to be headlined by Zimdancehall sensation Dobba Don and Zim hip-hop star Tehn Diamond.

Revellers will not pay to gain entry into the entertainment-packed event which will also feature Judgement Yard, Bulawayo’s Djembe Monks, Reverb 7, DJ Fujee, DJ Storm, DJ Liz and DJ Chucknosis.

According to Delta Beverages brand manager Kundayi Mawema, New Year’s Eve gig will be the biggest Castle Lite Extra Cold Block Party to date.

“Entry to the general public is free with a limited number of VIP tickets available online before the event on www.webtickets.co.zw.

“However, please note that access to the event will not be permitted to persons under the age of 18 years and right of admission is reserved.

“When the 2017 countdown begins, you have to be at the New Years’ Eve Edition of the Castle Lite Extra Cold Block Party.

“It’s our consumers’ chance to unlock their very first moment of the New Year with Extra Cold Music, Extra Cold DJ’s and Extra Cold Castle Lite at what stands to be the biggest shutdown party of the year,” said Mawema.

Margolis hosts New Year’s Eve Mega Fete

Red-hot Ammara Brown, Victor Kunonga, Tamy and Bulawayo’s Djembe Monks will perform at The Margolis Holiday Resort on the outskirts of Harare on December 31.

The high-powered event meant to usher revellers in to 2017 on a musical note, will also include Pauline, Nutty O, GZE and Farai Shelton.

In a bid to offer a diverse music experience, the holiday resort has also roped in DJ Scott, DJ Ken and DJ Danube as well as dance groups like HD Dance Crew, Mixxy Twerk Crew and Simba Arts.