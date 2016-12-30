Chikwenya to leave Byo City

Share this article:

BULAWAYO - Bulawayo City utility player Brian Chikwenya is expected to leave the council-owned outfit when his contract runs out tomorrow with a number of clubs after his services.

Chikwenya has been linked with a move to fellow Premiership sides ZPC Kariba and Triangle United.

He was one of the standout performers as Amakhosi put in some decent performances in their debut season in the top flight.

City finished the season comfortably in eighth place on the log with 41 points to guarantee a second season in the top flight.

The former Hippo Valley player, who can play as a left-back, defensive midfielder or behind the strikers, joined Amakhosi on a one year contract on a loan from Southern Region Division One side Bulawayo Chiefs at the start of 2016.

At Chiefs the Kwekwe-born star was on a two-year contract which is also coming to an end tomorrow.

“Yes it’s true, I’m soon becoming a free agent now,” Chikwenya said. “There are a number of teams which approached me including ZPC Kariba and How Mine but I can’t say much now because we have been having meetings with my manager and discussing about all this.’

Bulawayo City have also hinted they are willing to make his loan move permanent.

“They have since indicated their interest to return me on a two year contract but I told them that I still needed to put my house in order before I commit myself to them right now. As you might be aware it’s going to be my manager who will handle all that,” he said.

He however, revealed that his ambition was to make a name on the domestic scene, where he also intends to gain enough experience before moving to greener pastures.