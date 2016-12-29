Selmor gets plum Joburg gig

Share this article:

HARARE - Award-winning songstress Selmor Mtukudzi will perform at the annual Free City of Johannesburg Countdown Concert in Newtown’s Mary Fitzgerald Square on New Year’s Eve.

The daughter of music legend Oliver Mtukudzi, who was signed up by South African Record Label, Gallo Records, will share the stage with Kelly Khumalo, Khuli Chana, DJ Sbu, DJ Speedsta, Dbn Nyts, DJ Clock, Donald, Ismael , King Monada as well as kwaito artistes who include Busiswa, Chomee and Arthur, Brickz.

The inclusion of Selmor — the only Zimbabwean on the bill — is yet another confirmation of her growing status in Zimbabwe and on the continent. Last year, the reigning National Arts Merit Awards (Nama) Outstanding Female Musician winner was part of 10 musicians from all over Africa who collaborated on a song titled Strong Girl that seeks to campaign for the empowerment of women and girls.

Artistes, who collaborated with Selmor on the song facilitated by an anti-poverty organisation called ONE, were Waje (Nigeria), Victoria Kimani (Kenya), Vanessa Mdee (Tanzania), Arielle T (Gabon), Yemi Alade (Nigeria), Judith Sepuma (South Africa), Blessin (South Africa) and Gabriela (Mozambique).

The Zvidikidiki singer is currently riding high thanks to her latest nine-track album titled I am Woman which in Selmor’s own words, “talks about celebrating women: their beauty, hard work and being mothers that nurture. It is about all the good qualities of a woman.”