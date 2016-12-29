Mega Castle Lite party beckons

Share this article:

HARARE - Zimdancehall sensation Dobba Don, 21, who won the Most Promising Artiste gong at the Zimdancehall Awards early this year, is expected to light up the Castle Lite Extra Cold Block Party to be held on New Year’s Eve at Westgate Shopping Centre in Harare.

The Mudendere hit-maker and Zim hip-hop star Tehn Diamond are expected to be the star attractions of the entertainment-packed event which will also feature Judgement Yard, Bulawayo’s Djembe Monks, Reverb 7, DJ Fujee, DJ Storm, DJ Liz and DJ Chucknosis.

According to Delta Beverages brand manager Kundayi Mawema, New Year’s Eve gig will be the biggest Castle Lite Extra Cold Block Party to date.

“When the 2017 countdown begins, you have to be at the New Years’ Eve Edition of the Castle Lite Extra Cold Block Party.

“It’s our consumers’ chance to unlock their very first moment of the New Year with Extra Cold Music, Extra Cold DJs and Extra Cold Castle Lite at what stands to be the biggest shutdown party of the year,” said Mawema.

Unlike other New Year’s Eve gigs, members of the public will not pay to get into the party.

“Entry to the general public is free with a limited number of VIP tickets available online before the event on www.webtickets.co.zw. However, please note that access to the event will not be permitted to persons under the age of 18 years and right of admission is reserved,” said Mawema.

The Delta Beverages brand manager also warned event-goers against bringing onto the site any narcotics, weapons, glass, or any other contraband materials.

The organisers of the event have lined up on the day activities which include the new Castle Lite Unlocker Challenge, Extra Cold Truck and consumer favourite and Extra Cold Photo Booth to make the entry into 2017 a spectacular one.