Lalapanzi wakes up to new entertainment

HARARE - The sleepy mining and farming community of Lalapanzi in the Midlands woke up to a whole new entertainment set-up this festive season with the opening of a new nightclub that has since brought to its joint the popular singer Andy Muridzo and his band; the mighty sexy Beverly Sibanda aka Bev and her sexy angles; and the Digital Queens.

The new nightclub aptly named Chilimanzi Cocktail Bar has awakened revellers from as far as Mvuma and Gweru.

Situated between Mvuma and Gweru, Lalapanzi is itself a hive of activity with farmers and artisanal miners providing the bulk of the clients.

On December 17, I happened to be among the people who witnessed the grand opening of the joint and what a joy it was to see multitudes of revellers pack the place to the rafters as Andy Muridzo and his band performed from 8pm until well after mid-night.

The beauty of the concert was that it was affordable and with a cover charge of a $1, it was indeed an early Christmas for many.

Muridzo did not disappoint as he belted tune after tune and also dug into his mentor’s bag of songs…I mean he played a number of Jah Prayzah’s songs to perfection and much to the delight of the audience.

An up market facility, Chilimanzi Cocktail Bar offers not only entertainment but spreads its services to braai of all kinds of meat, well stocked bars and even before the band hit the notes, the disco music was all the doctor ordered.

While I could only attend the opening I am told Bev’s showcase on the 24th was even more juicier and registered another packed house. I am told she shook the booty and left all the madhalas there sweating, and what with her dancing troupe? The 25th was also a big day with the Digital Queens dancing all the night away.

But credit should go to the joint owners for bringing these high profile stars all the way from Harare to Lalapanzi; it is not an easy feat considering that they pay them performing fees, accommodate them and transport them.

New Year’s Eve is another memorable day as the joint is bringing dendera heir, Allan Chimbetu. Yes, Allan is heading towards Lalapanzi and the joint will be shaking to the sounds of the dendera.

The joint’s manager Lovemore Gosha is happy with the way his venue has picked thus far saying it has surpassed their initial target. “We have been taken aback by the response from the people around Lalapanzi, apart from these we are receiving visitors from all over the country; remember this is holiday time so people are visiting their families from all over the country. Others are coming from neighbouring countries and the experience they are getting here is overwhelming. Everyone is happy.

“We are bringing Allan Chimbetu for New Year’s Eve and this is a big concert, he is one of the best in terms of dendera.”