Chibuku winners launch debut album

Share this article:

HARARE - Chibuku Road to Fame 2014 national champions, Attack Force, launched their debut album titled Masango Machena at Gwayagwaya Gardens in Chinhoyi on December 22

The Mashonaland West-based Afro-jazz musical ensemble scooped first prize at the Chibuku Road to Fame finals held in Harare at Glamis Arena on September 27 two years ago.

In addition to walking away with a $5 000 monetary prize, Attack Force also got a recording contract which enabled them to record a nine-track album with Diamond Studios on which they featured Chinhoyi-born sungura artiste Romeo Gasa who won the 2007 Chibuku Road to Fame edition.

Potential hits on the just-released album include the title track Masango Machena which exhorts men to work hard to provide for their families and Mafaro Chete which claims that only well-resourced people can lead a decent life. Another good song on the album is Mai Mwana which is about a man who fears for his health due to his wife’s promiscuity.

Attack Force leader, Isaiah Manzvimbo, who composed all the songs on the album dedicated the song Makarekare to his grandfather from whom “he inherited the gift of being a musician and a great hunter.”

The annual Chibuku Road to Fame is a music talent search show organised by the National Arts Council of Zimbabwe in partnership with Delta Beverages. Since the programme was launched in 2005, it has unearthed talented musicians like Gasa.

This year, Harare-based Adequate Sounds walked away with $7 000 and a recording contract after beating nine other provincial representatives.