Mike Whiley passes away

HARARE - Zimbabwe cricket development stalwart Mike Whiley passed away on Christmas Day after complications following a heart attack two weeks ago.

Whiley was also the president of the Zimbabwe Rugby Referees Society (ZRRS).

The former Plumtree High School headmaster was scheduled to go to South Africa where further tests were supposed to be conducted.

There were also plans for a pacemaker to be inserted in his chest to help control his heart beat rhythm.

Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) yesterday paid tribute to Whiley for all the hard work he put in to nurture young cricketers.

“We at ZC are deeply saddened by the passing of Mike Whiley, a junior cricket stalwart and doyen of education,” ZC said in a statement.

“The former Plumtree High School headmaster’s role in Zimbabwe’s education sector is well-documented and will forever inspire generations. That our Under-16 inter-provincial cricket tournament is named in his honour says it all about how the game is hugely indebted to... Whiley — a hardworking, selfless and affable educationist and cricket hero who for many decades fought for the sporting success and well-being of all Zimbabweans regardless of their race, tribe, religion or political affiliation.

“After retiring from the teaching profession, he did not stop producing future Zimbabwe cricket stars — he took charge of ZC’s schools cricket programme, a job he did exceptionally well. A very active age-group selector, he was also a member of the national junior cricket committee for years.

“ZC is very grateful and honoured to have benefitted from his leadership, wisdom and dedication to the game of cricket.

“The ZC board, management, players and staff would like to pass our heartfelt condolences to...Whiley’s family, friends and the cricket fraternity on the loss of the great man.”

Social media was also awash with tributes to Whiley as Zimbabweans from all over the globe remembered the late cricket stalwart.

Zimbabwe bowler Luke Jongwe wrote on Twitter: “Just got a shocking sms about the death of...Whiley. @ZimCricketv will miss u. You will always be My Legend. Go well Sir. Thank Yu.”

“I’ve just heard the news that my old headmaster, the legendary... ‘Spike’ Whiley passed away yesterday. Here, he is in 2014, whisky in hand, cricket jumper on and some cheeky Plumtree boys to banter with. I can imagine the conversation, the brilliant insults and endless stories about all the ‘cretins’ he taught and coached. Characters do not come bigger than Spike. I owe him for my first job and hence my teaching career, I’d never have started had he not told me to! One did not say no to Mike easily,” Roy Jones wrote on Facebook.