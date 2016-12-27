Service delivery art exhibition on cards

Share this article:

HARARE - Dzimbanhete Arts Interactions (Dai) is organising an exhibition titled Service Delivery/Seri Kweruoko which is scheduled to be officially opened on April 6.

The exhibition, which seeks to provide an overview of Zimbabwe’s service delivery sectors, will be hosted by Dzimbanhete Arts Village which is located on the outskirts of Harare along Bulawayo road.

Dzimbanhete Arts Village director Chikonzero Chazunguza told the Daily News the event would be a perfect platform visual artists and designers to submit works on the theme of service delivery in Zimbabwe.

“This exhibition is meant to communicate service delivery visually while exposing the bad attributes, highlighting and celebrating the appropriate traits in a way that’s readable and easily accessible to a wide audience,” said Chazunguza.

The Dzimbanhete director, who spent seven years at the Institute of Pictorial Arts in Sofia, Bulgaria, added that the exhibition won’t cover service delivery in the political realm.

“We are not at all interested in political traits at the moment. A lot happens in restaurants, supermarkets, reception areas, administration offices, registry departments, hospitals, banks, parking areas, schools, commuter transport, government departments and private sector.”

The award-winning Chazunguza is keen to see artists inspiring positive change across the broad service spectrum.

“We bring this idea across, as a way through which creative people could incite a transformation in our society.

“Zimbabweans both at home and abroad are invited to submit artworks/designs in the form of drawings, cartoons, prints, short videos, scripts, story lines, posters and photographs.

“There is no limit as to the number of works one could submit and collaborations are welcome. The submission deadline is February 15, 2017,” said the veteran artist.

According to the Dzimbanhete Arts Village director, Zimbabwe’s service delivery demands immediate improvement.

“People seem not to realise that jobs, no matter one’s rank, demand a high level of hunhu, the same which we practise when we are in our homes.

“We have all experienced more than once, a certain level of uncalled for hostility when we go out to buy something or conduct business or to just seek information on a particular matter.

“We have been delayed, made to wait and chastised where it’s not necessary; we have been made to fear approaching certain counters yet we remain with “no choice,” said Chazunguza.