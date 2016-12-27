More artistes for Fill Up HICC concert

Share this article:

HARARE - Organisers of the annual Fill Up Harare International Conference Centre (HICC), to be headlined by Superstar Oliver Mtukudzi and Jah Prayzah on New Year’s Eve, have brought on board more artistes who include Killer T and Freeman.

Other musicians who have been added to the star-studded cast are rising songstress Tamy, award-winning hip-hop artiste Takura, Nutty O, Afro-fusion artistes Sam Dondo and Ashton “Mbeu” Nyahora.

Dee Nosh, a spokesperson for the organisers — 2 Kings Entertainment and Jah Prayzah’s JP Events — said more artistes have been added to provide variety.

“Every year we bring new artistes to the event. We are trying to break monotony that is why we have brought in a number of new musicians to the event. We are very optimistic that we are going to fill up the HICC just like what happened last year,” he said.

Keen Mushapaidze, who manages Jah Prayzah’s Third Generation Band, has predicted “a full house.”

“It has been a good year for us and it is all because of the fans who have rallied behind us till now. 2015 and 2016 have been very good years. I hope it will only get bigger next year and all the other years to come,” said Mushapaidze.

He added that Jah Prayzah values Fill Up HICC concert.

“If our fans have taken us this far, I do not see how they cannot give us the final push to 2017. People are excited and so are we as artistes.

“This event I am sure will live up to its billing. Numerous big name artistes have also come in to support us and I am sure this not only does some good for the event but the industry as a whole. We are targeting 5 000 people. If more can come in then it will be a welcome bonus,” said Mushapaidze.

Last year’s inaugural Fill Up HICC concert attracted a full house.

In addition to Jah Prayzah, it featured artistes who included Winky D, Suluman Chimbetu, Soul Jah Love, Trevor Dongo, Judgement Yard, DJ Stavo, Seh Calaz, Roki and Alexio Kawara.