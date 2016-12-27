IFashion Fest unleashes new talent

ENTERTAINMENT WRITER  •  27 December 2016 10:28AM  •  0 comments

HARARE - Hunnar Management Agency-the organisers of iFashion Fest 2016 which featured 10 designers —  just before Christmas at the National Gallery of Zimbabwe in Bulawayo — have promised to continue providing  a platform for upcoming talent.

IFashion Fest, which bounced back this year after skipping 2015, featured Harare-based designers who included Zargue’ Sia, Chenna Nenni and Kidd Hunta who showcased their creations alongside Ara Kani, Sanah Designs, Bakhar, Yvette Ndaba, Bulawayo Polytechnic and Ganu from the City of Kings.

The event also featured Rwandan guest designer Shadia Esen of Bahia Luz.

“Our mandate as a production agency is to give a fair share of new designers and models all at once. There is no point in doing fashion productions year in and year out, only featuring the known professional models,” said Hunnar’s Charlotte Sengu.

She added that they are particularly interested in uncovering new models.

“We want to promote upcoming models through getting them to walk for top designers who in turn will allow them to attain attention and grow as individuals,” said Sengu.

The 2016 edition of iFashion Fest unleashed 10 new models who were joined on the runway by familiar faces Lungani Mkhwebu and Shadel Noble while the new designers at the event included Bakhar and Bahia Luz.

To add lustre to the night, award-winning South Africa-based designer Ara Kani gave away his entire collection to models who took part in the event.

It was indeed an early Christmas for both new and old models.

IFashion Fest, which began two years ago, was graced by notable personalities such as hip-hop artiste Asaph and AmaBooks directors Jane Morris and Brian Jones.

Post a comment

Readers are kindly requested to refrain from using abusive, vulgar, racist, tribalistic, sexist, discriminatory and hurtful language when posting their comments on the Daily News website.
Those who transgress this civilised etiquette will be barred from contributing to our online discussions.
- Editor

Your email address will not be shared.
 
Enter the three characters from the image on the right. This helps prevent automated 'bots' from submitting spam to the site. This field is NOT case-sensitive. If the characters are a bit hard to see, try refreshing the code by clicking the image.

Popular this week

Download our mobile app

Popular this week

© 2016 Associated Newspapers of Zimbabwe (Pvt) Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Made in Zimbabwe
Design & development by C2 Media C2 Media Zweely