IFashion Fest unleashes new talent

Share this article:

HARARE - Hunnar Management Agency-the organisers of iFashion Fest 2016 which featured 10 designers — just before Christmas at the National Gallery of Zimbabwe in Bulawayo — have promised to continue providing a platform for upcoming talent.

IFashion Fest, which bounced back this year after skipping 2015, featured Harare-based designers who included Zargue’ Sia, Chenna Nenni and Kidd Hunta who showcased their creations alongside Ara Kani, Sanah Designs, Bakhar, Yvette Ndaba, Bulawayo Polytechnic and Ganu from the City of Kings.

The event also featured Rwandan guest designer Shadia Esen of Bahia Luz.

“Our mandate as a production agency is to give a fair share of new designers and models all at once. There is no point in doing fashion productions year in and year out, only featuring the known professional models,” said Hunnar’s Charlotte Sengu.

She added that they are particularly interested in uncovering new models.

“We want to promote upcoming models through getting them to walk for top designers who in turn will allow them to attain attention and grow as individuals,” said Sengu.

The 2016 edition of iFashion Fest unleashed 10 new models who were joined on the runway by familiar faces Lungani Mkhwebu and Shadel Noble while the new designers at the event included Bakhar and Bahia Luz.

To add lustre to the night, award-winning South Africa-based designer Ara Kani gave away his entire collection to models who took part in the event.

It was indeed an early Christmas for both new and old models.

IFashion Fest, which began two years ago, was graced by notable personalities such as hip-hop artiste Asaph and AmaBooks directors Jane Morris and Brian Jones.