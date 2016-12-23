Sports, Mass Display introduced as subject

Share this article:

HARARE - A new “Sports, Physical Education and Mass Display” subject is to be introduced to the school syllabus next year and will apply from ECD to ‘‘A’’ Level.

It is understood that students in all schools will begin studying the subject in the first-term from 2017.

A formal announcement, inviting schools and teachers to participate in the new subject, is expected later.

The State advisory body on the national curriculum has prepared a detailed paper on the subject, setting out the course structure and content.

“In schools, in the new curriculum which honourable (Primary and Secondary Education minister) Lazarus Dokora has talked about which is starting in January; Sports, Physical Education and Mass Display are going to be given the same precedence as Mathematics and English,” Sports minister Makhosini Hlongwane told the National Assembly on Tuesday.

“These are now examinable subjects as well from ECD to ‘‘A’’ level and that is going to help children so that they pursue sport, recreation and physical education as a way of getting a living.

“However, as government looking at our policy, we were seeing that there are children who are not academically-gifted but do well in sports. Some of them go up to ‘‘O’’ level but by the time they leave school, the talent fades away.”

Hlongwane was responding to Zanu PF MP for Chirumanzu-Zibagwe Auxillia Mnangagwa who wanted to know government policy in bringing sports to rural schools.