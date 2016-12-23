Radio personality lands award

Share this article:

HARARE - Radio presenter, Mona Lisa Dube, 23, has been awarded the Youth Coach of the Year award by the International Coaching and Mentoring Foundation (ICMF].

The ICMF is a trust which supports, develops and preserves the standards of professional coaches in Zimbabwe with the aim of empowering young people to navigate life with self-awareness, responsibility and sense of purpose.

Dube, who presents the Yzone on ZiFM Stereo which comes on air on Tuesday evenings, has described the award as a product of hard work.

“This award has proven to me that hard work always pays off. I love what I do and I am really passionate about youth issues and being awarded for that means a lot to me. I do not take it for granted,” said Dube, who is also the producer of for the Exhale Block, a midday show hosted by Patience Musa on ZiFM.

The rising presenter credited ZiFM for proving her with the platform to flourish as a journalist.

“I would really like to thank ZiFM Stereo for being supportive and for giving the opportunity to build my career in the media. Special thanks to Tendai Madondo and to Ruvheneko Parirenyatwa for the unwavering support,” she said.

ICMF president Blessing Duri lauded the Yzone presented by Dube.

“We have been listening to her show throughout the year and we feel her work deserves an award. We look forward to working with her in the coming year,” said Duri.