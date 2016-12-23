Parliament holds post-budget seminar

Share this article:

HARARE - Parliament will hold its customary post-budget seminar in Harare.

This is a break with tradition, where legislators have travelled to the Elephant Hills in Victoria Falls for post-budget deliberations.

“I have to inform the House that a post-budget seminar will be held for members of the National Assembly on Monday the 16th of January, 2017,” Speaker Jacob Mudenda said on Tuesday.

“...it is January 16, 2017 at Sango Conference Centre, Cresta Lodge in Harare. The seminar is starting from 08:30 hours. All honourable members are urged to attend.”

Both Houses of Parliament have adjourned following the presentation of a National Budget Statement by the Finance minister Patrick Chinamasa.

After the post-Budget seminar for MPs, there will be portfolio committee consultative meetings, and then both Houses of Parliament will resume sitting.

The Budget will then be tabled in the National Assembly for debate.

The meetings with ministries are all closed meetings so there can be no oral representations, but stakeholders and members of the public can submit written representations on the budget proposals to the various portfolio committees ahead of their consultative meetings.