Outrage over boy chanting Zanu PF slogans video

Tendai Kamhungira  •  23 December 2016 8:08PM  •  1 comment

HARARE - In a case bordering on abuse of minors, a video of a boy — aged about two years — chanting Zanu PF slogans has sparked outrage on social media.

In the clip — which has gone viral — the little boy child, whose identity is unknown, is seen donning Zanu PF regalia as he raises his fist chanting “pamberi navaMugabe”.

He even disses President Robert Mugabe’s long-time rival — MDC leader Morgan Tsvangirai — and Zimbabwe People First leader Joice Mujuru.

“...pasi neMDC, pasi naTsvangirai, pasi namai Mujuru (Forward with Mugabe…down with MDC, down with (Morgan) Tsvangirai, down with Mujuru),” the boy chants while an adult male voice retorts in the background.

Several social media users have condemned the act, which they said is tantamount to abuse of the child, however, Highfield West Zanu PF legislator Psychology Maziwisa seemed to warm up to the clip, claiming it showed Mugabe’s level of support.

“If anyone out there still needed any convincing about the extent of ... Mugabe’s support in #Zimbabwe here is your answer…,” Maziwisa wrote on his Facebook page, a statement which was accompanied by the video.

This comes after United Nations Children’s Fund (Unicef) Zimbabwe condemned abuse and exploitation of children after missing activist Itai Dzamara’s brother Patson involved children in a protest demanding their father’s return in August this year.

Following the Dzamara incident, Unicef said, “it is everybody’s duty to ensure that children are not used to advance a particular political cause.

“Children are not political and should be sheltered at all times from the situations that expose them to the risk of harm or violence”.

Apart from Unicef’s concerns, the children’s involvement also did not go down well with the Social Welfare ministry, which felt the children were being exploited and used to “advance a particular political cause”.

Social Welfare minister Prisca Mupfumira was quoted in the State media then stating that, “…the use of children in the protest violates Article 367 of United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child (UNCRC), which provides for the protection of children from any form of exploitation, which includes being taken advantage of, in this case it is clear that the organisers of the protest took advantage of these children to get a sympathetic ear”.

She added: “The Zimbabwe Constitution provides that ‘Every child has a right not to be compelled to take part in any political activity’.

“It is doubtful if these children on their own volition volunteered to be part and parcel of this protest.”

Comments (1)

Maziwisa its not the extent to which your old dictator enjoys support but it is the highest form of child abuse.Dictators all over the world wants every living soul even and even animals to know that they are at the helm.Hangers on like Maziwisa in their warped minds think that its a level of support.My foot!What does such infants know about politics?Shmae on the likes of Maziwisa

Janana wa Bikaz - 24 December 2016

Post a comment

Readers are kindly requested to refrain from using abusive, vulgar, racist, tribalistic, sexist, discriminatory and hurtful language when posting their comments on the Daily News website.
Those who transgress this civilised etiquette will be barred from contributing to our online discussions.
- Editor

Your email address will not be shared.
 
Enter the three characters from the image on the right. This helps prevent automated 'bots' from submitting spam to the site. This field is NOT case-sensitive. If the characters are a bit hard to see, try refreshing the code by clicking the image.

Popular this week

Download our mobile app

Popular this week

© 2016 Associated Newspapers of Zimbabwe (Pvt) Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Made in Zimbabwe
Design & development by C2 Media C2 Media Zweely